sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Internet reacts as Quinton de Kock takes a one-handed stunner

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Mohsin Khan dismissed Venkatesh Iyer in first over

    IPL

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Internet reacts as Quinton de Kock takes a one-handed stunner

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:09 PM

    Wicketkeepers have a tough task to execute behind the wickets but when they grab sharp catches it is a treat to the eyes of cricket fans. One of the leading keepers in the world, Quinton de Kock mesmerised the spectators by taking a one-handed stunner diving to his right against Kolkata.

    Quinton de Kock has been on fire against Kolkata Knight Riders and he has produced some spectacular moments in the game one after the other so far. Batting first, De Kock scored a ton playing a knock of unbeaten 140 runs from 70 balls. KL Rahul also posted a half-century and the opening pair was breathing fire. De Kock's innings helped LSG post a total of 210/0 in the first innings. 

    Chasing the target, KKR suffered an early blow in the very first over. Mohsin Khan started the proceedings for LSG and bowled a full-length delivery shaping back into Venkatesh Iyer. Venkatesh was beaten all hands up and delivery came of the inside edge of the bat. De Kock was quick in anticipation behind the wickets and grabbed an extravagant one-handed catch diving to his right. 

    OUT!

    What a start!

    Please!

    Comedy!

    Gone!

    Wonder why?

    Clown

    hmm

    Terrible!

    Bye bye

    KKKKK

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down