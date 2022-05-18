IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Internet reacts as Quinton de Kock bows down to ground after slamming a century

Today at 9:21 PM
Nothing can match the emotions of a batter after scoring a century following a couple of low scores and Quinton de Kock experienced the same against Kolkata Knight Riders. De Kock completed his ton in 59 balls and was looking in supreme touch helping the team post a big total in first innings.
Lucknow Super Giants are in a strong position to enter the playoffs but they have been absolutely dominant against Kolkata Knight Riders so far. Choosing to bat first, openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock have wreaked havoc on the field hitting boundaries and sixes just for fun. While KL Rahul played the anchor role, De Kock was going big to steer the run rate.
After registering scores of 11 and 7 in the last two games, De Kock produced a century against Kolkata Knight Riders. Andre Russell was bowling the 18th over of the innings and he bowled a short delivery outside off on the fourth ball. De Kock played a square cut to score a boundary and reach his hundred. The left-hander reached the milestone in 59 balls and didn’t hesitate in expressing himself.
After the completion of the century, he bowed down to the ground and further expressed his enthusiasm by punching the bat after getting up.
It's a century!
May 18, 2022
Done and dusted!
Another controversy!
Quinton De Kock refused to bend his knee for BLM but did after scoring an IPL hundred. Another reason why IPL is the greatest league in the world. 🐐— Abhay (@TheRampShot) May 18, 2022
Ridiculous!
Quinton de Kock has not only hit a fine century, he has middled 85% of the deliveries... ridiculous 🤯#LSGvKKR #IPL2022— Achraj Speaks Cricket🏏 (@FastestCentury) May 18, 2022
what a knock!
2nd IPL 100 for Quinton De Kock. Whatta knock what an innings ⚡#Ipl2022 #QuintonDeKock— Ahmed (@itsAhmed56) May 18, 2022
Masterclass!
Quinton de Kock scores a century against KKR, his 2nd in the IPL. An absolute masterclass after he was dropped on 12.— Y P (@imYash07) May 18, 2022
Also what a disastrous bowling by KKR on a day when it matters so much for them to win. Excellent stuff#CricketTwitter #KKRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/LyfuOtCkjx
Pretorian!
A phenomenal display of strokes from the diminutive Pretorian. Quinton de Kock is special— tracksuitmafia (@puri_veer) May 18, 2022
Don't know why!
don't know why MI has didn't even consider Quinton de Kock and Moshin Khan for 2022🫤, MI are paying the price now by getting Ishan— DK017 (@deepakdorai77) May 18, 2022
Beautiful!
Quinton de Kock scores a beautiful 100 in just 59 balls, its his 2nd 100 in IPL. Whatta player!#LSGvsKKR #LSG #Quinton #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/DN5eL66J9h— The Viratk. (@Music_Lovurrrr) May 18, 2022
What a ton!
Quinton what a Ton🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/ivlOdtiVfh— DIE HARD MI FAN iThunder (@HiPrsm) May 18, 2022
KKKKK
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.