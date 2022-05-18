sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Internet reacts as Quinton de Kock bows down to ground after slamming a century

    Quinton de Kock slammed a ton against KKR

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:21 PM

    Nothing can match the emotions of a batter after scoring a century following a couple of low scores and Quinton de Kock experienced the same against Kolkata Knight Riders. De Kock completed his ton in 59 balls and was looking in supreme touch helping the team post a big total in first innings.

    Lucknow Super Giants are in a strong position to enter the playoffs but they have been absolutely dominant against Kolkata Knight Riders so far. Choosing to bat first, openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock have wreaked havoc on the field hitting boundaries and sixes just for fun. While KL Rahul played the anchor role, De Kock was going big to steer the run rate. 

    After registering scores of 11 and 7 in the last two games, De Kock produced a century against Kolkata Knight Riders. Andre Russell was bowling the 18th over of the innings and he bowled a short delivery outside off on the fourth ball. De Kock played a square cut to score a boundary and reach his hundred. The left-hander reached the milestone in 59 balls and didn’t hesitate in expressing himself. 

    After the completion of the century, he bowed down to the ground and further expressed his enthusiasm by punching the bat after getting up. 

