IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Internet reacts as Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs in a last-ball thriller

Chasing such a humongous target, KKR batters showed positive intent from the start. Nitish Rana scored 42 runs while Shreyas Iyer amassed 50 runs in his knock. Both of them gave momentum to the team and Sam Billings also played an aggressive knock. The team was poised on 150/6 when Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine started the fightback. Rinku smashed 40 runs from 15 balls and Narine scored unbeaten 21 runs from seven balls. Rinku had almost pulled off the victory but a brilliant piece of fielding from Evin Lewis in the last over ended his stay at the crease.