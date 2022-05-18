sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Internet reacts as Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs in a last-ball thriller

    Mohsin Khan played a key role in LSG's victory taking three wickets against KKR

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:44 PM

    Lucknow Super Giants entered the top two spots in the points table beating Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring thriller by two runs. Quinton de Kock played a superb knock of unbeaten 140 runs for LSG while Mohsin Khan was brilliant with the ball as he picked three wickets for just 20 runs.

    The game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants produced a run fest and LSG won the contest by two runs. Winning the toss, LSG opted to bat first. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock demolished the opposition providing a dream start to the team and LSG posted a total of 210/0 as a result. De Kock scored a ton playing a superb knock of unbeaten 140 runs from 70 balls. Rahul played a supportive knock of 68 runs from 51 balls. 

    Chasing such a humongous target, KKR batters showed positive intent from the start. Nitish Rana scored 42 runs while Shreyas Iyer amassed 50 runs in his knock. Both of them gave momentum to the team and Sam Billings also played an aggressive knock. The team was poised on 150/6 when Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine started the fightback. Rinku smashed 40 runs from 15 balls and Narine scored unbeaten 21 runs from seven balls. Rinku had almost pulled off the victory but a brilliant piece of fielding from Evin Lewis in the last over ended his stay at the crease. 

    Marcus Stoinis nailed the yorker on the last ball when three runs were needed and LSG won the game by two runs. 

