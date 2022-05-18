IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Internet reacts as Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs in a last-ball thriller

Yesterday at 11:44 PM
Lucknow Super Giants entered the top two spots in the points table beating Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring thriller by two runs. Quinton de Kock played a superb knock of unbeaten 140 runs for LSG while Mohsin Khan was brilliant with the ball as he picked three wickets for just 20 runs.
The game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants produced a run fest and LSG won the contest by two runs. Winning the toss, LSG opted to bat first. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock demolished the opposition providing a dream start to the team and LSG posted a total of 210/0 as a result. De Kock scored a ton playing a superb knock of unbeaten 140 runs from 70 balls. Rahul played a supportive knock of 68 runs from 51 balls.
Chasing such a humongous target, KKR batters showed positive intent from the start. Nitish Rana scored 42 runs while Shreyas Iyer amassed 50 runs in his knock. Both of them gave momentum to the team and Sam Billings also played an aggressive knock. The team was poised on 150/6 when Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine started the fightback. Rinku smashed 40 runs from 15 balls and Narine scored unbeaten 21 runs from seven balls. Rinku had almost pulled off the victory but a brilliant piece of fielding from Evin Lewis in the last over ended his stay at the crease.
Marcus Stoinis nailed the yorker on the last ball when three runs were needed and LSG won the game by two runs.
Koo AppGone guest_12LGDI (@guest_12LGDI) 18 May 2022
Koo AppWoah guest_12LGDI (@guest_12LGDI) 18 May 2022
Doesn't matter what the result is, Rinku Singh is the King pic.twitter.com/OOEc6K3wzQ— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 18, 2022
Rinku Singh for T20 world cup.— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) May 18, 2022
This knock by Rinku Singh will be remember forever - 40 from 15 balls, give hops to KKR from no where. Take a bow, Rinku. pic.twitter.com/X481eBYI3i— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 18, 2022
Heart goes out to Rinku Singh who played splendidly and got out to hell of a good catch. What a brave innings little boy. More coming in your way. #LSGvsKKR #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/DluymS27Cv— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 18, 2022
You gotta feel for Rinku Singh there. From not finding a place in the XI to almost saving KKR from being eliminated, he gave his all tonight. pic.twitter.com/MQBefKaNiF— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 18, 2022
Rinku Singh, what a runner man. What was that motor in his legs. The KKR Owner!— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 18, 2022
You done your job king, remember the name Rinku singh. ♥️#LSGvsKKR pic.twitter.com/Igi3oR7cBO— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) May 18, 2022
The entire cricketing fraternity to Rinku Singh. #Respect pic.twitter.com/kEgbZRWeXh— Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) May 18, 2022
Rinku Singh is GOAT— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 18, 2022
