    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Internet reacts as Abhijeet Tomar drops a crucial catch on his IPL debut

    Quinton de Kock is looking in fine touch against KKR

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:31 PM

    A cricketer always remembers his debut for a lifetime and especially if it comes in Indian Premier League it becomes memorable. Abhijeet Tomar made his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants but started on a bad note as he dropped a crucial catch of Quinton de Kock while fielding at third-man.

    As IPL 2022 have entered its business end and all the remaining games are important for participants. Kolkata Knight Riders are up against Lucknow Super Giants and they haven’t started well. Batting first, LSG openers have stitched a fifty-run partnership and are looking in fine touch. Abhijeet Tomar made his IPL debut for KKR and was looking forward to give his best on his maiden appearance. 

    However, his tournament started on a bad note as he dropped a crucial catch. Umesh Yadav was bowling the third over of the innings and he bowled a delivery going away from Quinton de Kock. The left-hander tried to play across the line but edged it in the attempt. The ball flew to the third-man area and Tomar almost grabbed the catch. He put a dive forward but failed to cling on the ball. 

