IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Today at 12:00 AM
Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against each other in a must-win game for both sides. Although, Lucknow Super Giants have 16 points as of now and are almost through for the playoffs but they will be desperate for a win as they would like to finish in the top two.
Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against each other in their next match of the IPL 2022. Both teams will be looking to win this game as they try to cement their spot for the playoffs. LSG are at the third spot on the points table as of now will be hoping for a win as they aim to finish in the top two. The franchise playing in their debut season has managed to outclass most teams to be in a solid position. But with Rajasthan Royals at the second spot now LSG will be hoping that a win against KKR will help them regain that spot and be in a more comfortable position on the points table.
Kolkata Knight Riders have had a mixed IPL and are battling it out in every game to get themselves a spot in the playoffs. The team needs to make sure that they play every game like a knockout match. The Shreyas Iyer-led franchise will have to do really well when they come out against LSG. KKR will need to win big if they want to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs as it all comes down to the net run rate in the final stages of the match.
Form Guide
Kolkata Knight Riders have won two consecutive games out of the three that they have played. Lucknow Super Giants have not had it easy in the last few games as they lost both their previous matches.
Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have only played once against each other and LSG had won that game.
Predicted XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sheldon Jackson (w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
Best Betting Tip
Venkatesh Iyer looked in good form in his last game and KKR will be relying on him to deliver at the top of the order once again. The left-handed batter will want to make the most of this chance as he can take advantage of the powerplay and put the opposition on the backfoot.
Match Prediction
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the last two games and look extremely confident. After starting the tournament slow, the runner-up from last year will want to make the most of it when they play against LSG. Also, with LSG not winning their previous games it looks like KKR will be able to win this game.
Match Info
Match - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Match no. 65.
Date - May 18, 2022
Time - 7:30 PM IST
Venue -Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
A sports enthusiast who enjoys watching everything.