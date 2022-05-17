IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against each other in their next match of the IPL 2022. Both teams will be looking to win this game as they try to cement their spot for the playoffs. LSG are at the third spot on the points table as of now will be hoping for a win as they aim to finish in the top two. The franchise playing in their debut season has managed to outclass most teams to be in a solid position. But with Rajasthan Royals at the second spot now LSG will be hoping that a win against KKR will help them regain that spot and be in a more comfortable position on the points table.