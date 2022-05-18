IPL 2022 | Keep Umran Malik in mix with main players, says Ravi Shastri

Today at 12:03 PM
Umra Malik's raw pace has excited fans and former cricketers around the world as he consistently clocks speeds of over 150 kmph which can trouble any batter in the world. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels Umran Malik should be given a central contract by the BCCI and kept in the mix.
Umran Malik is the newest fast bowling sensation in Indian cricket and he has taken the world by storm. Fans, as well as former cricketers, are impressed by the young fast bowlers' raw pace in IPL 2022. Umran Malik has rattled batters in the cash-rich league and looks like a prospect to play for the Indian team in the coming months. The fast bowler has done well in the IPL so far and the next stop for him should be his maiden call-up to the Indian team.
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is of the opinion that Umran Malik should be handed a central contract by the BCCI. As, this will help him learn from fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami who have been the mainstays of the Indian bowling line-up for quite some time. "Central contract straightaway for him (Umran Malik). Don't let him float around, keep him in the mix with the main players and let him learn by being around the Shamis and Bumrahs and see the way they train, the way they manage their workload but don't let him go astray," Ravi Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.
Ravi Shastri said Umran Malik needs to get more consistent with his lines and attack the stumps more without reducing his pace. "Just tell him to do what he does best. Bowl fast... Also educate him on the lines you've got to bowl. Tell him to focus on those three stumps. You get that right first. After that, you can try and learn whatever other skills you want to add. And I promise you this guy is gonna be a handful in red-ball cricket. If you add this guy to Bumrah and Shami I think the Indian attack is going to be a serious one".
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.