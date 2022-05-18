IPL 2022 | Keep Umran Malik in mix with main players, says Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri said Umran Malik needs to get more consistent with his lines and attack the stumps more without reducing his pace. "Just tell him to do what he does best. Bowl fast... Also educate him on the lines you've got to bowl. Tell him to focus on those three stumps. You get that right first. After that, you can try and learn whatever other skills you want to add. And I promise you this guy is gonna be a handful in red-ball cricket. If you add this guy to Bumrah and Shami I think the Indian attack is going to be a serious one".