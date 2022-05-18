sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022 | Kane Williamson leaves Sunrisers Hyderabad camp for the birth of his second child

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Kane Williamson has left the SRH camp for birth of his second child

    IPL

    IPL 2022 | Kane Williamson leaves Sunrisers Hyderabad camp for the birth of his second child

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:39 PM

    In a recent development, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has left the team camp as he and his wife are expecting their second child and the franchise confirmed the update on social media. Williamson has managed to score 216 runs from 13 matches with just a strike rate of 93.51.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chances of making it to the playoffs of IPL 2022 rely on the result of other matches. In their latest game, they won against Mumbai Indians by three runs. One of the reasons for SRH losing a few games has been the form of Kane Williamson but his captaincy has been brilliant. However, the franchise has suffered a blow to their campaign as the captain Kane Williamson has left the team camp. 

    The franchise confirmed the same on social media informing that he has left the bio-bubble for the birth of his second child. 

    "Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!" SRH stated.

    The announcement was made a day after the three-run win over Mumbai Indians 

    Williamson hasn’t been able to deliver with the bat this season as he has scored only 216 runs from 13 matches. The team will face Punjab Kings in their last league game and it will be a must-win match for the team. 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down