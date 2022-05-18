IPL 2022 | I've enjoyed batting at number three, reveals Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi and Priyam Garg stitched a 78-run partnership for the second wicket after which Garg got dismissed for 42 from 26 balls. Tripathi took control of the innings as he hit a brilliant 76 runs from 44 balls which included 9 boundaries and 3 sixes. Tripathi was awarded the player of the match for his innings and while speaking to the host broadcasters Star Sports he said, “I've enjoyed batting at three. It's important that if the openers have given a good start, then continuing that. Or whatever the situation demands I'm trying to learn from that”.