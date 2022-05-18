IPL 2022 | I've enjoyed batting at number three, reveals Rahul Tripathi

Today at 9:50 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium in a thrilling contest to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs of IPL 2022. The star with the bat for the SRH team was Rahul Tripathi who played a whirlwind knock of 76 from 44 balls which helped his team reach 193/6 in 20 overs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by three runs in a thrilling game at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs in IPL 2022. SRH batted first against MI during the game and they went with a different opening combination in the game as Priyam Garg opened with Abhishek Sharma instead of captain Kane Williamson. Abhishek Sharma was dismissed early in the innings but Priyam Garg and Rahul Tripathi took the MI bowlers on and smashed them all around the park.
Rahul Tripathi and Priyam Garg stitched a 78-run partnership for the second wicket after which Garg got dismissed for 42 from 26 balls. Tripathi took control of the innings as he hit a brilliant 76 runs from 44 balls which included 9 boundaries and 3 sixes. Tripathi was awarded the player of the match for his innings and while speaking to the host broadcasters Star Sports he said, “I've enjoyed batting at three. It's important that if the openers have given a good start, then continuing that. Or whatever the situation demands I'm trying to learn from that”.
The batter even praised Jasprit Bumrah for his bowling. “Bumrah's a great bowler. Was just looking to react to whatever he's bowling. Depends on how the wicket is playing, and how I can counterattack at that point. If it's there and I can take it on, I will definitely go for the shot. If it's not there then I'll just look to take those singles-doubles,” he stated.
The right-handed batter also spoke about his dream to play for India.
“To win games is more important, happy I could do that today. Sometimes, when a bowler is bowling well, how to score those runs. In T20 there cannot be a moment where you can slow down. Every ball is an event so I just think what could be the best result. When you play it's obviously your dream to represent your country,” Tripathi added.
