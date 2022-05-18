IPL 2022 | Dale Steyn stands behind me if I'm in the nets for three hours, reveals Umran Malik

Today at 9:49 AM
Umran Malik has been a revelation in IPL 2022 as the fast bowler has impressed everyone with his speed and his ability to bowl fast with every ball that he bowls. The right-arm pacer revealed how SRH bowling coach Dale Steyn has been helping him and how he stands by him during net sessions.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Umran Malik was back at his best in the game against Mumbai Indians. The fast bowler rattled the MI batters with his sheer pace and was bowling tight lines during the match. After a slump in his form in the previous games, the pacer was back at his best as he bowled some searing yorkers during the match.
Umran Malik scalped three wickets during the match which helped his side to win the match against Mumbai Indians. During a conversation with Bhuvneshwar Kumar which was uploaded on IPL's official website, Umran Malik talked about how Dake Steyn helps him, “If I’m in the nets for three hours, he will stand behind me for three hours and guide me.”
He was also asked about the raw pace that he has to which he said, “When we played with the tennis ball, even then people did not want to bat against me because I was so quick,” said the paceman who has bowled the fastest delivery of IPL this season at a staggering 157 KMPH.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar also questioned him about the way he celebrates a wicket and he said, "He does that punch celebration after I take wickets in the nets, I did it one day and it just stuck with me," laughed the fas bowler.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.