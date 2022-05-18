sport iconCricket

    Huge amount of respect between us, says James Anderson on his relationship with Joe Root

    James Anderson talked about his relationship with Joe Root.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:03 PM

    James Anderson is one of the best fast bowlers in the history of England's cricket but the pacer's Test career had a huge question mark for quite some time. James Anderson said that there is no bad blood between him and Joe Root and added that both of them have huge respect for each other.

    James Anderson has been named in England's Test squad for the series against New Zealand. This will be the first time that Ben Stokes will be captaining England for the upcoming Test series alongside their new head coach Brendon McCullum. The veteran English fast bowler's career has had question marks for quite some time and it was not certain if he will be playing in the series against New Zealand.  

    During a chat, James Anderson revealed that there is no bad blood between him and Joe Root.

    "We do talk. We've not fallen out or anything. Yeah, we chatted. I spoke to him before he announced that he was stepping down. There's still a huge amount of respect between the two of us so there's no animosity," Anderson was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

    England's Test captain Ben Stokes has shown faith in James Anderson and Stuart Broad to help England get out of the slump in form that they have been facing for quite some time now. 

