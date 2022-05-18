ENG vs NZ | James Anderson and Stuart Broad earn a recall for New Zealand Tests

Two veteran pacers of the England Test squad, James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been called back for the first two Tests of a three-match Test series against New Zealand. Both of these bowlers were left out of the team for the tour of the West Indies where England lost by a scoreline of 1-0.

England are scheduled to host New Zealand for a three-match Test series from June 2 after the conclusion of the ongoing edition of IPL. The series will be held between June 2 and June 27. Joe Root stepped down from the captaincy of the England Test team last month and Ben Stokes has replaced him for the role. Also, the team will be with a new coach Brendon McCullum.

The series will be a new start for England with a new duo of captain and coach. The squad for the first two Tests has been announced marking a return of the two senior pacers. James Anderson and Stuart Broad have earned a recall to the side after missing out on the tour of the West Indies previously.

England’s managing director Rob Key that it will be a new start for the England cricket and the team have a mix of youth and experience.

"This is the start of a new era for our Test team under the stewardship of Ben and Brendon. With a blend of youth and experience, we have selected an exciting squad that can compete with New Zealand in next month's Test series," the England men's team managing director Rob Key was quoted as saying.

"We have rewarded players in Harry Brook and Matty Potts who have had outstanding starts to the County season, and they deserve the opportunity to stake a claim at this level," he said.

England will be looking to start on a positive note after the change in captaincy and coaching.

England squad for the New Zealand Test series: Ben Stokes (C), Joe Root, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts