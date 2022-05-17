sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, MI vs SRH | Internet reacts as Rohit Sharma flicks for six on one knee

    Rohit Sharma flicks for six on one knee vs SRH.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:18 PM

    Rohit Sharma is not having in the best of forms in the ongoing IPL 2022 but he has brought in an incredible shot against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. He went on one knee against T Natarajan and flicked him for six over the fine leg in the fifth over of MI's innings, which went viral in no time.

    Mumbai Indians (MI) got off to a solid start against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after coming to chase a tough target of 194 on Tuesday in Match 65 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They had raced to 51/0 at the end of Powerplay, with Ishan Kishan on 22 off 14 balls, alongside  Rohit Sharma, who was on 27 off 22 balls.

    The most highlighted shot of MI's innings came on the last ball of the fifth over, bowled by T Natarajan. He bowled a length ball around fourth stump, which Rohit, after going on one knee, flicked it over fine leg. The timing was so accurate that the ball got the distance as well for maximum. The fans at Wankhede went berserk after that audacious hitting, which could be termed as the 'shot of the day.'

    By the time of writing, MI were 56/0 in seven overs. They still required 138 runs in 78 balls, with 10 wickets in hand.

