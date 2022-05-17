IPL 2022, MI vs SRH | Internet reacts as Rohit Sharma flicks for six on one knee

Yesterday at 10:18 PM
Rohit Sharma is not having in the best of forms in the ongoing IPL 2022 but he has brought in an incredible shot against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. He went on one knee against T Natarajan and flicked him for six over the fine leg in the fifth over of MI's innings, which went viral in no time.
Mumbai Indians (MI) got off to a solid start against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after coming to chase a tough target of 194 on Tuesday in Match 65 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They had raced to 51/0 at the end of Powerplay, with Ishan Kishan on 22 off 14 balls, alongside Rohit Sharma, who was on 27 off 22 balls.
The most highlighted shot of MI's innings came on the last ball of the fifth over, bowled by T Natarajan. He bowled a length ball around fourth stump, which Rohit, after going on one knee, flicked it over fine leg. The timing was so accurate that the ball got the distance as well for maximum. The fans at Wankhede went berserk after that audacious hitting, which could be termed as the 'shot of the day.'
By the time of writing, MI were 56/0 in seven overs. They still required 138 runs in 78 balls, with 10 wickets in hand.
Here's social media reactions after Rohit's flick:
WHAT A SIX!
May 17, 2022
WATCH HERE!
VINTAGE ROHIT!
🥵 @ImRo45 🐐 pic.twitter.com/lPHXQRsyKe— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddall_Vohra) May 17, 2022
CLASSICAL!
Classical Rohit Sharma!!#IPL2022 #MIvsSRH #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/zdLHg3VKNv— Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulc7official) May 17, 2022
GOD!
Watching GOD bat #RohitSharma #MIvsSRH— Rahul (@Ra16814638Raj) May 17, 2022
LOL!
My wife Cheering for Rohit Sharma's Brilliant six.— 💙⩎៩ƬϦ♬ɉɨ💙ᵛⁱʲᵃʸ,ᴿᵒʰᶦᵗ/ᴹᴵ💙 (@NethajiNagu4510) May 17, 2022
WOW!
3 six @ImRo45 🥺💯⚡#RohitSharma𓃵 #Beast #MIvsSRH pic.twitter.com/6eUN5Mxhwb— டுவிட்டர் தளபதி கோட்டைᵇᵉᵃˢᵗ😉 (@chandran6383) May 17, 2022
SUPER!
Super Six 🙀— Cricket Syco (@cricket_syco) May 17, 2022
Classical Rohit Sharma in action.#IPL2022 #MIvsSRH #SRHvMI#CricketTwitter #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/alMw4wsKCy
CHEERING!
Sara Tendulkar cherring for Rohit Sharma's Briliant Six.— ❣𝐌𝐈❣ 💙🅐🅚★★ (@ManiTha68350710) May 17, 2022
📸 IPL/BCCI#SRHvsMI #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/wJWEEuGy3y
HITMAN!
Dealing only sixes at the moment @ImRo45 💙💙— K Arun Kumar (@RoyalArunKumar3) May 17, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.