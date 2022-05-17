IPL 2022, MI vs SRH | Internet reacts as Rohit Sharma flicks for six on one knee

The most highlighted shot of MI's innings came on the last ball of the fifth over, bowled by T Natarajan. He bowled a length ball around fourth stump, which Rohit, after going on one knee, flicked it over fine leg. The timing was so accurate that the ball got the distance as well for maximum. The fans at Wankhede went berserk after that audacious hitting, which could be termed as the 'shot of the day.'