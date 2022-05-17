IPL 2022, MI vs SRH | Internet reacts as Rahul Tripathi’s blitz helps Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 3 runs

Yesterday at 11:42 PM
Rahul Tripathi hit 76 off 44 balls, laced with nine fours and three sixes, to help Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Mumbai Indians by three runs in Match 65 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium. SRH, after piling up 193/6, restricted MI to 190/7, thanks to a maiden penultimate over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a hard-fought three-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday in Match 65 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. It was largely due to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's maiden penultimate over. Riding on that, SRH, after piling up 193/6 on the board, restircted MI to 190/7.
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave MI a good start, scoring 95 runs together in 64 balls before Washington Sundar got the MI skipper in the 11th over. Tim David played a breezy cameo, scoring 46 off 18 balls, which includes a 114-metre six, but it was not enough to take his side over the line. For SRH, Umran Malik did the most damage, taking 3-23 in three overs.
Earlier in the game, Rahul Tripathi top-scored for SRH, scoring 76 off 44 balls to take SRH past 190. He was ably supported by Priyam Garg (42 off 26 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (38 off 22 balls) to make that happen. For MI, Ramandeep Singh starred with the ball, returning 3-20 in three overs, while Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, and Jasprit Bumrah had a wicket each.
THIS WICKET!
May 17, 2022
TIM DAVID!
May 17, 2022
NEVER EVER!
Never ever write off #Bhuvi #IPL2022 ... Outstanding stuff.. 👏👏👏 #SRHvsMI ..— Venkat.. (@lazyguy_2020) May 17, 2022
19 OVER!
19 over maiden plus wicket endira ayya 🥵🔥🙏🙏— ᴠᴇɴᴋᴀᴛᴋᴜᴍᴀʀ ᴠᴀᴅʟᴀᴍᴜᴅɪ (@venkysayzzz) May 17, 2022
King of swing #Bhuvi back into attack 🔥#SRHvsMI
BRILLIANT!
Mumbai deserved a win for the brilliant knock of Tim David! Bad luck!#SRHvsMI #SRHvMI #MIvsSRH— VRR (@viraajan) May 17, 2022
NOT A GREAT NIGHT!
Not a great night for @Natarajan_91 but still he had a great IPL. #IPL2022 #SRHvsMI #OrangeArmy— Sharat Chandra Bhatt (@imsbhatt0707) May 17, 2022
LEGACY!
Hopefully Tim David will carry the legacy of Pollard🙏— PrabuDS🕉️✝️☪️❤️ (@dsthala25) May 17, 2022
David the finisher fr mi 🔥🔥🔥
Monster hitter 😎👌🔥❤️💙💙#MIvSRH #SRHvsMI #Mumbaiindians #timdavid#IPL pic.twitter.com/9fEi1rLnck
BHUVI!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar + Umran Malik = Absolute Masterclass#SRHvsMI #SRHvMI #IPL2022— Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) May 17, 2022
HAHA!
Mumbai Indians fans these season:— Daddy (@papa_b0lte) May 17, 2022
1) csk bhi har rhi hai
2) 5 Trophy hai hamare paas
3) rohit is the best captain
4) scores nearly 150 in every match
5) fails to defend the total
6) chokli, dhobi, lunt, klol, etc.
7) shamelessly repeat#MIvsSRH #SRHvsMI #SRHvMI
MAIDEN!
0,W,0,0,0,0 in the 19th over when Mumbai need 19 from 12 balls. What an over, Bhuvi.#SRHvsMI #Bhuvi #IPL @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/yZOq0B7DFx— Цфкшы Фяофе💧وارث اظہر (@WarisAzhar) May 17, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.