    IPL 2022, MI vs SRH | Internet reacts as Rahul Tripathi’s blitz helps Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 3 runs

    Rahul Tripathi’s blitz helps Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 3 runs.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:42 PM

    Rahul Tripathi hit 76 off 44 balls, laced with nine fours and three sixes, to help Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Mumbai Indians by three runs in Match 65 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium. SRH, after piling up 193/6, restricted MI to 190/7, thanks to a maiden penultimate over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a hard-fought three-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday in Match 65 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. It was largely due to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's maiden penultimate over. Riding on that, SRH, after piling up 193/6 on the board, restircted MI to 190/7. 

    Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave MI a good start, scoring 95 runs together in 64 balls before Washington Sundar got the MI skipper in the 11th over. Tim David played a breezy cameo, scoring 46 off 18 balls, which includes a 114-metre six, but it was not enough to take his side over the line. For SRH, Umran Malik did the most damage, taking 3-23 in three overs.

    Earlier in the game, Rahul Tripathi top-scored for SRH, scoring 76 off 44 balls to take SRH past 190. He was ably supported by Priyam Garg (42 off 26 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (38 off 22 balls) to make that happen. For MI, Ramandeep Singh starred with the ball, returning 3-20 in three overs, while Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, and Jasprit Bumrah had a wicket each.

