IPL 2022, MI vs SRH | Internet reacts as Priyam Garg plucks a terrific catch at short mid-wicket

One of the wickets for Malik was Daniel Sams courtesy of brilliance by Priyam Garg while fielding in the 30-yard circle. Umran Malik was bowling the 15th over of the innings and he bowled a short of a length delivery on the last ball. Sams tried to pull it but was beaten by the pace. The shot appeared to be clearing the Garg at short-midwicket but he timed his jump perfectly taking an amazing catch.