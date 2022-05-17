IPL 2022, MI vs SRH | Internet reacts as Priyam Garg plucks a terrific catch at short mid-wicket

Yesterday at 11:11 PM
Fielders flying in the air to take some acrobatic catches has now been a regular occurrence in the history of IPL over the years. Priyam Garg produced one more piece of terrific fielding taking an extraordinary catch while fielding at short mid-on against the Mumbai Indians to dismiss Daniel Sams.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have posted a tough target for Mumbai Indians on a pitch difficult to bat. Rahul Tripathi scored a half-century for SRH in the first innings and they posted a total of 193/6 riding on his knock. While chasing 194, openers gave a good start to the Mumbai Indians but they lost wickets in succession after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma as Umran Malik picked wickets in bulk.
One of the wickets for Malik was Daniel Sams courtesy of brilliance by Priyam Garg while fielding in the 30-yard circle. Umran Malik was bowling the 15th over of the innings and he bowled a short of a length delivery on the last ball. Sams tried to pull it but was beaten by the pace. The shot appeared to be clearing the Garg at short-midwicket but he timed his jump perfectly taking an amazing catch.
