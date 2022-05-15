IPL 2022 | Want to see Umran Malik playing for a long stretch without any injuries, says Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that he wants to see Umran Malik having a long career without any injuries. Akhtar added that he will be happy to see Malik breaking his record of bowling fastest delivery of 161.3 km/hr but he needs to take care of not injuring himself in the process.

Umran Malik has been the talk of the town in IPL 2022 while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH retained him ahead of the season and he is showcasing his potential. Malik has impressed many with his express pace clocking over 150 km/hr regularly. Malik has also bowled the fastest delivery of the season clocking 157 km/hr in the game against Delhi Capitals.

He has picked 18 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 9.02 so far. The pacer has impressed many former cricketers and Shoaib Akhtar has also joined the list. Akhtar has said that he wants to see Malik playing for a long time without having any injuries.

"I want to see him have a long career. A few days ago, someone was congratulating me as it's been 20 years since I bowled the fastest delivery but no one has been able to break the record. But I said, 'There must be someone who can smash this record'. I will be happy if Umran breaks my record. But needs to ensure that he doesn't get injured in the process want to see him playing for a long stretch without any injuries," Akhtar told Sportskeeda.

"I want to see him on the world stage as he belongs there. At present, there are not many people who can cross the 150 kph mark. We have seen that Umran has been bowling consistently at that pace. I want Umran to that 100 mph mark at the back of his mind. I will be happy if he enters the 100 mph club. But he has to stay away from injuries which can halt his career.”

Malik was a net bowler during the last T20 World Cup edition in UAE. Now, the experts and fans are asking to include him in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia this year. The selection committee might consider him for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa and Ireland. Akhtar is of the opinion that BCCI should take care of his workload and train him using advanced techniques.

"BCCI and youth academy need to take care of Umran's workload. He now has to train scientifically in an advanced way. His bowling needs to be measured. When you drive a car at high speed, there are chances of its tire blowing up or engine getting damaged. It has to go back to the factory and recuperate. During the offseason, Umran has to make sure that he trains double his workload. That will reduce the pressure of his workload," Akhtar explained.