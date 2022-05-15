IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Rajasthan Royals in their next game as they look to win their match and reach 18 points which will give them a chance to finish in the top two. Rajasthan Royal will be hoping for a win too as it will help them in the race to the qualifiers of IPL 2022.

Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be up against each other in their next match of the Indian Premier League 2022. The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants in their debut season have impressed all with their performances and are firm favourites to finish in the top two of the points table if they manage to win the game against Rajasthan Royals.

Since the beginning of the tournament, LSG have performed both with bat and ball which has helped them get this far in the cash-rich league. Apart from the a few games that they have lost, KL Rahul’s team have been clinical with their performances in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals have also done well in parts of the tournament. Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal have been the backbone of their performances which is why the team is still in the race for the playoffs. However, a few tactical errors in the eyes of cricket experts have cost them matches that could have gone in their favour. With the tournament approaching its business end, Sanju Samson will be hoping that his side can do well in the remaining games and qualify for the playoffs.

Form Guide

Lucknow Super Giants have been a force to be reckoned with in IPL 2022 and have won 8 out of the 12 games that they have played so far in the tournament. Rajasthan Royals are at the third spot on the points table after registering 7 wins from the 12 games that they have played.

Head to Head

They have only played once against each other in the IPL and Rajasthan Royals had emerged victorious over Lucknow Super Giants in that match.

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult

Best Betting Tip

KL Rahul has been in excellent form in IPL 2022 even though he did not start the tournament well as he registered 2 golden ducks in the beginning. However, with a crucial game like this one, expect KL Rahul to lead from the front and do well against Rajasthan Royals

Match Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants have a well rounded side who look more confident now. Although Rajasthan Royals did win when the two teams met for the first time this season, it will be tough for them to repeat it as they will be under pressure this time around. So, our prediction is that LSG will win.

Match Info

Match - Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Match no. 63.

Date - May 15, 2022

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Brabourne stadium, Mumbai.