IPL 2022, LSG vs RR | Twitter reacts as Avesh Khan seen pumped after Jos Buttler wicket

Avesh Khan, who dismissed Buttler in their earlier meeting, did the damage again. Buttler went to play a premeditated scoop, but the ball was angling in and cleaned up the off-stump. Following the massive wicket, Avesh leapt in joy and was seen pumped up. Notably, he bowled out Buttler last time as well when they went up against each other. In fact, Buttler is yet to score a run against Avesh in IPL 2022.