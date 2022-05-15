sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR | Twitter reacts as Avesh Khan seen pumped after Jos Buttler wicket

    Avesh Khan seen pumped after Jos Buttler wicket vs RR.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:58 PM

    Rajasthan Royals (RR) are not having the best of times in the last two weeks of IPL 2022, and it seems to go on after their talismanic batter Jos Buttler departed cheaply vs LSG. Buttler, batting on 2 off 6 balls, was cleaned up by Avesh Khan, and the bowler was seen pumped after the prized wicket.

    Rajasthan Royals (RR) got off to a poor start against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday in Match 63 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. They had lost their supreme batsman Jos Buttler inside third over after Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat. Buttler, the current Orange Cap holder of IPL 2022, fell after scoring two off six balls.

    Avesh Khan, who dismissed Buttler in their earlier meeting, did the damage again. Buttler went to play a premeditated scoop, but the ball was angling in and cleaned up the off-stump. Following the massive wicket, Avesh leapt in joy and was seen pumped up. Notably, he bowled out Buttler last time as well when they went up against each other. In fact, Buttler is yet to score a run against Avesh in IPL 2022.

    Following the dismissal, RR were reduced to 16/1 at the end of three overs.

    What a bowl!

    2nd time!

    Fire!

    Clueless!

    Swaad!

    Shattered!

    Boom!

    Lit...

    Going strong!

    Avesh is love.

     

