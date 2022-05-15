IPL 2022, CSK vs GT | Twitter reacts to Wriddhiman Saha's classy six against Chennai Super Kings

Today at 6:44 PM
The Indian Premier League has often been known for batters hitting huge sixes in the tournament which fans go gaga over. But the game between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans saw something different as Wriddhiman Saha hit a classy six which set the internet and commentators on air in awe.
The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans were up against each other at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai in match number 62 of the Indian Premier League. After winning the toss, CSK opted to bat first sighting heat as the reason for the choice. However, the CSK batters could not get off to a great start as they lost Devon Conway early, After that, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali tried to stitch a partnership and just when the two looked to take the game away from Gujarat Moeen Ali got dismissed. After that, CSK could not get going even thougfh Ruturaj Gaikwad did manage to score a half century. They ended up with 133 in their quota of 20 overs.
Gujarat Titans opened the batting with Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill. The veteran wicket-keeper batter got off to a streaky start as he was lucky to not be dismissed ear;y in his innings. However, he got going and started striking the ball well and looked dangerous. On the third ball of the fourth over, Simarjeet Singh bowled a short pitch ball to Saha and the batter swiveled and hit it for a six in classy manner.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
What a shot bruh!
That's classy!
SAHA WARRA FLAT SIX🤩— a (@91atgabba) May 15, 2022
Same feeling! Warra shot! :D
I can watch saha's six on loop— Dhruv (@Dhruv7167) May 15, 2022
That's how you prove your worth!
That Saha six.His reign!— 𝓡𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒓𝒂༄👤⋆⌑ (@be_ritindra) May 15, 2022
Very nice shot!
Beautiful six by wridhiman saha and it's 875th 6 of IPL 2022— Dhruv (@Dhruv7167) May 15, 2022
Hahahaha!
bsdk Saha how that went for six???— jä. (@jattuu12) May 15, 2022
Massive shot!
Hehehehe!
No boundaries for CSK in the first four overs and at the death. Saha has scored six in the first 18 balls of the chase.— Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) May 15, 2022
Great stand at the crease!
Saha and Gill swapped souls in their first game and haven’t looked back since— Navya #WhistlePodu #AavaDe (@SweptForASix) May 15, 2022
