IPL 2022, CSK vs GT | Twitter reacts to Wriddhiman Saha's classy six against Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans were up against each other at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai in match number 62 of the Indian Premier League. After winning the toss, CSK opted to bat first sighting heat as the reason for the choice. However, the CSK batters could not get off to a great start as they lost Devon Conway early, After that, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali tried to stitch a partnership and just when the two looked to take the game away from Gujarat Moeen Ali got dismissed. After that, CSK could not get going even thougfh Ruturaj Gaikwad did manage to score a half century. They ended up with 133 in their quota of 20 overs.