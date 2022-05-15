sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, CSK vs GT | Twitter reacts to Wriddhiman Saha's classy six against Chennai Super Kings

    Wriddhiman Saha batted beautifully against CSK.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:44 PM

    The Indian Premier League has often been known for batters hitting huge sixes in the tournament which fans go gaga over. But the game between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans saw something different as Wriddhiman Saha hit a classy six which set the internet and commentators on air in awe.

    The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans were up against each other at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai in match number 62 of the Indian Premier League. After winning the toss, CSK opted to bat first sighting heat as the reason for the choice. However, the CSK batters could not get off to a great start as they lost Devon Conway early, After that, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali tried to stitch a partnership and just when the two looked to take the game away from Gujarat Moeen Ali got dismissed. After that, CSK could not get going even thougfh Ruturaj Gaikwad did manage to score a half century. They ended up with 133 in their quota of 20 overs.

    Gujarat Titans opened the batting with Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill. The veteran wicket-keeper batter got off to a streaky start as he was lucky to not be dismissed ear;y in his innings. However, he got going and started striking the ball well and looked dangerous. On the third ball of the fourth over, Simarjeet Singh bowled a short pitch ball to Saha and the batter swiveled and hit it for a six in classy manner. 

