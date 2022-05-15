sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, CSK vs GT | Twitter reacts to Wriddhiman Saha guiding Gujarat Titans to victory against CSK by 7 wickets

    Gujarat Titans defeated CSK on the back of Wriddhiman Saha's fifty.

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:20 PM

    Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings on Sunday to register another win in the tournament and continue their dominance in the Indian Premier League. The Hardik Pandya-led side was at their best during the game and bowled brilliantly to make sure CSK could not get a huge total onboard.

    Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings for the second time in the tournament to register another win by --- runs. The Chennai Super Kings-led by MS Dhoni had to face another defeat as their batters failed to deliver for the second consecutive game. After winning the toss, CSK opted to bat first but lost Devon Conway early. Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad tried to make sure that they could rebuild the innings. But Moeen Ali got dismissed for 21 and after no other batter could get going. Ruturaj Gaikwad (53) was the only one who managed to score a fifty but even that was not enough.

    Gujarat Titans started the chase well as Wriddhiman Saha smashed the CSK bowlers to all parts of the ground and made sure he was there till the end of the innings to guide his side home. During his knock, Saha struck 8 boundaries and 1 six as he went on an unbeaten 67 from 57 balls. With this win, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat team is now firmly positioned at the top spot of the points table and are guaranteed to finish in the top two. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

