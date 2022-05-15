IPL 2022, CSK vs GT | Twitter reacts to Wriddhiman Saha guiding Gujarat Titans to victory against CSK by 7 wickets

Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings for the second time in the tournament to register another win by --- runs. The Chennai Super Kings-led by MS Dhoni had to face another defeat as their batters failed to deliver for the second consecutive game. After winning the toss, CSK opted to bat first but lost Devon Conway early. Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad tried to make sure that they could rebuild the innings. But Moeen Ali got dismissed for 21 and after no other batter could get going. Ruturaj Gaikwad (53) was the only one who managed to score a fifty but even that was not enough.