IPL 2022, CSK vs GT | Twitter reacts to Wriddhiman Saha guiding Gujarat Titans to victory against CSK by 7 wickets

Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings on Sunday to register another win in the tournament and continue their dominance in the Indian Premier League. The Hardik Pandya-led side was at their best during the game and bowled brilliantly to make sure CSK could not get a huge total onboard.
Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings for the second time in the tournament to register another win by --- runs. The Chennai Super Kings-led by MS Dhoni had to face another defeat as their batters failed to deliver for the second consecutive game. After winning the toss, CSK opted to bat first but lost Devon Conway early. Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad tried to make sure that they could rebuild the innings. But Moeen Ali got dismissed for 21 and after no other batter could get going. Ruturaj Gaikwad (53) was the only one who managed to score a fifty but even that was not enough.
Gujarat Titans started the chase well as Wriddhiman Saha smashed the CSK bowlers to all parts of the ground and made sure he was there till the end of the innings to guide his side home. During his knock, Saha struck 8 boundaries and 1 six as he went on an unbeaten 67 from 57 balls. With this win, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat team is now firmly positioned at the top spot of the points table and are guaranteed to finish in the top two.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
What a victory!
Congrats to @gujarat_titans Team. Excellent spell @MdShami11 2/19. Superb Knock @Wriddhipops 67*(57).#IPL2022 #GTvCSK— JaayShaan (Shankar) (@JaayShaan) May 15, 2022
Decent run getter!
Wriddhiman Saha in this IPL 2022:-— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 15, 2022
11(18).
25(25).
68(38).
29(22).
21(17).
55(40).
5(11).
67*(57).
What a season for W Saha so far. He played Incredibly well in this season so far. pic.twitter.com/QFNdWIKIZe
Did he? Nope!
Will @Wriddhipops hit winning six as @msdhoni did in 2011 final's— Vishal પટેલ माकाणी (@vishalmakani) May 15, 2022
Is it?? Good to know!
20 Points comes up for Gujrat Titans.— Cricket 🏏 Lover // Bumrah Is GOAT (@CricCrazyV) May 15, 2022
What a team through entire season so far!
Gujrat Titans feels like a team who races their way to playoffs only to crash out first!!— Abrameyan (@jsaiabrameyan) May 15, 2022
Brilliant stuff to seal the position!
Gujrat Titans seal the TOP 2 position. Just think Shami was available at such low price not many teams were interested. #CSK— Masala Dosa (@DosaSpeaks) May 15, 2022
CSK just lost theor game this season!
Gujarat Titans defeated CSK by 7 wickets with 5 balls to spare in their innings. Target - 134. Wriddhiman Saha scored unbeaten 67* runs taking GT to a comfortable victory in this game! #IPL2022 #GTvCSK #CSKvGT— crictrend.com (@crictrend_) May 15, 2022
Clean and clear!
Wriddhiman Saha the finisher for GT#CSKvsGT #GujaratTitans pic.twitter.com/78RV7BGjqp— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) May 15, 2022
Great knock to be frank!
Poetic justice for what he has been through in the last few months.. Incredible Wriddhi.. 3rd fifty in only 8 games this season.. The hunger and the passion to go on at 37 is deeply inspiring.. #Cricket #CSKvsGT #wriddhimansaha #MSDhoni #CricketTwitter— Soumarya Dutta (@dutta_soumarya) May 15, 2022
No comments!
A season to remember for CSK & MI— Jayanta Kumar Nath (@IMJayNath) May 15, 2022
Till 2021:
MI & CSK ~ Never Lost 9 matches in an IPL Season
2022 :
MI & CSK ~ Lost 9 matches in an IPL Season#CSKvsGT #IPL2022
