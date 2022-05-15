IPL 2022, CSK vs GT | Twitter reacts as Ruturaj Gaikwad departs after scoring fifty at ‘questionable’ strike rate

Today at 5:18 PM
T20 cricket is all about scoring runs quickly irrespective of wherever teams play, but Ruturaj Gaikwad has failed to do that during CSK's IPL 2022 game against GT on Sunday. Gaikwad scored 53 off 49 balls, with four fours and one six, before he was undone by Rashid Khan in the 16th over.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did not get an ideal start against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday in Match 62 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat, CSK could only manage 109 in 15 overs, with the loss of two wickets. It was largely due to Ruturaj Gaikwad's slow knock, who took 44 balls to bring up his 10th IPL fifty.
But Gaikwad was about to shift the gear after reaching his individual feat. However, it did not come off as Rashid Khan, the GT vice-captain, came to bowl the 16th over and got him. He bowled a flatter delivery to Gaikwad, which the latter played down the wicket, only to find Matthew Wade at deep mid-wicket. With that, his slow 53-run knock, which came at a questionable strike rate of 108.16, ended.
CSK, after losing Gaikwad, lost Shivam Dube cheaply as well in the next over, to Alzarri Joseph.
Ruturaj Gayakwad with 53(48) on was on his Personal Fifty… Nothing for team.— डॉ. अथर्व ⚕️ Dr. Atharva (@dr_insane_sible) May 15, 2022
FiFty For Ruturaj Gaikwad And Four Run By N Jagadeesan To Sai Kishore— Rj Anurag Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@RjAnuragTiwari) May 15, 2022
ANOTHER FIFTY FROM RUTURAJ.— Surinder (@navsurani) May 15, 2022
Overall 10th Ipl fifty#CSKvsGT #ipl pic.twitter.com/dXzAKl49lK
3️⃣rd Half Century in 2022 IPL— CSK Fans Army™ 🦁 (@CSKFansArmy) May 15, 2022
🔟th IPL Fifty for Ruturaj 🦁💥#WhistlePodu | #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/54EIKFif3D
Ruturaj fifty ... Fine innings— Shiva (@Itz_Shiva31) May 15, 2022
Fifty by Ruturaj Gaikwad in 44 balls. His 10th IPL fifty, after a silent season he's picking up his form.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 15, 2022
Good innings overall!
Test Match Fifty by Ruturaj Gaikwad.#CSKvGT #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/jC3J7j2hc8— Over Thinker Lawyer 🇵🇰 (RCB♥️) (@Muja_kyu_Nikala) May 15, 2022
Awful fifty, Ruturaj.— JC (@jc_writes_) May 15, 2022
we all want ruturaj to score a fifty dont we?— a (@91atgabba) May 15, 2022
