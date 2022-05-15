IPL 2022, CSK vs GT | Twitter reacts as Lasith Malinga’s disciple Matheesha Pathirana gets wicket with first ball

Today at 7:01 PM
Lasith Malinga is widely known as one of the legends of the Indian Premier League and his disciple, Matheesha Pathirana made a name for himself during CSK's game against GT on Sunday. Pathirana, on his IPL debut, has trapped Shubman Gill leg-before with the first ball of the tournament.
Gujarat Titans (GT) got off to a flyer against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday after coming to chase a below-par 134 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They had raced to 59/0 at the end of seven overs, with Wriddhiman Saha scoring an unbeaten 26-ball 40, alongside Shubman Gill, who was on 18 off 16 balls.
MS Dhoni, the CSK skipper, then introduced Matheesha Pathirana to bowl the eighth over. Pathirana has No. 99 on his back, which Lasith Maliga used to wear during his playing days. A few moments later, fans got to know that Pathirana's bowling action is quite similar to Malinga, and he struck immidiately after coming to attack.
Pathirana pinned Shubman Gill leg before with the first ball, which was speared full on middle stump. It looked plumb, but Gill asked for DRS. The replay showed Gill was beaten by the pace, and the ball would hit the leg stump if not hit his pad.
I'm seeing him bowl for the very first time. Decent run up, I expected an orthodox action but the gymnastics at the crease caught me off guard and so was Shubman Gill— Pranav Vasishta (@PranavVasishta4) May 15, 2022
Will still be surprised if Matheesha Pathirana starts the next season. Think he is a long-term project for CSK.— Karthik Raj (@kartcric) May 15, 2022
Watch Video 🚨#CSKvGT : 🇱🇰 Matheesha Pathirana took a wicket his first IPL ball— DANUSHKA ARAVINDA (@DanuskaAravinda) May 15, 2022
