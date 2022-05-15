sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, CSK vs GT | Twitter reacts as Lasith Malinga’s disciple Matheesha Pathirana gets wicket with first ball

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Lasith Malinga’s disciple Matheesha Pathirana gets wicket with first ball vs GT.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, CSK vs GT | Twitter reacts as Lasith Malinga’s disciple Matheesha Pathirana gets wicket with first ball

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:01 PM

    Lasith Malinga is widely known as one of the legends of the Indian Premier League and his disciple, Matheesha Pathirana made a name for himself during CSK's game against GT on Sunday. Pathirana, on his IPL debut, has trapped Shubman Gill leg-before with the first ball of the tournament.

    Gujarat Titans (GT) got off to a flyer against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday after coming to chase a below-par 134 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They had raced to 59/0 at the end of seven overs, with Wriddhiman Saha scoring an unbeaten 26-ball 40, alongside Shubman Gill, who was on 18 off 16 balls.

    MS Dhoni, the CSK skipper, then introduced Matheesha Pathirana to bowl the eighth over. Pathirana has No. 99 on his back, which Lasith Maliga used to wear during his playing days. A few moments later, fans got to know that Pathirana's bowling action is quite similar to Malinga, and he struck immidiately after coming to attack.

    Pathirana pinned Shubman Gill leg before with the first ball, which was speared full on middle stump. It looked plumb, but Gill asked for DRS. The replay showed Gill was beaten by the pace, and the ball would hit the leg stump if not hit his pad.

    Woah whatta delivery!

    What a debut for him!

    Hahaha! TikTok innings🤪🤪

    Very close to Malinga!

    What are you serious?

    Hahaha! Crazy Thala🤪

    He's long life in CSK team!

    Great delivery!

    Exactly how a debut should look like!

    Mass Matheesha!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down