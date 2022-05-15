IPL 2022 | Corbin Bosch joins Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile

In a recent development, Rajasthan Royals have acquired the services of South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch to replace Nathan Coulter-Nile who will miss the rest of the season. The team was in search of an all-rounder to replace Coulter-Nile and Bosch was operating as a net bowler with the squad. Bosch has played 30 T20s scoring 151 runs and taking 18 wickets from them. Apart from this, he has an experience of 24 first-class matches and 21 List A matches.