IPL 2022 | Corbin Bosch joins Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile

Today at 11:03 AM
Rajasthan Royals have signed South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Nathan-Coulter Nile who will miss the remainder of the ongoing IPL season due to a calf injury. Bosch has played 30 T20s scoring 151 runs and taking 18 wickets and has also played 21 List A matches.
Rajasthan Royals have first built a strong squad ahead of IPL 2022 and are now performing superbly. They are on verge of qualifying for the playoffs sitting at third position on the points table with 14 points from 12 matches. Nathan Coulter-Nile might have played an important part for the team but a calf injury ruled him out of the tournament.
In a recent development, Rajasthan Royals have acquired the services of South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch to replace Nathan Coulter-Nile who will miss the rest of the season. The team was in search of an all-rounder to replace Coulter-Nile and Bosch was operating as a net bowler with the squad. Bosch has played 30 T20s scoring 151 runs and taking 18 wickets from them. Apart from this, he has an experience of 24 first-class matches and 21 List A matches.
Bosch has played featured in just one game in the CSA T20 Challenge in February but has been impressive in the recent CSA Provincial One-day Challenge. He scored 163 runs at a brilliant average of 81.50 and scalped 10 wickets. RR has signed Bosch for Rs 20 Lakh and he can get the opportunity to play in upcoming games.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.