sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Cricket fraternity mourns over the tragic death of Andrew Symonds on Twitter

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Andrew Symonds passed away at the age of 46 on Saturday

    Twitter

    Cricket fraternity mourns over the tragic death of Andrew Symonds on Twitter

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:14 PM

    Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds died at the age of 46 in a car crash late on Saturday and Queensland police confirmed the development. His former team-mates and contemporaries were shocked to hear the news and they posted their condolences to the former cricketer’s family.

    Andrew Symonds has been one of the best all-rounders in the cricket world. Especially in white-ball cricket, he was terrific with his big hits. Also being agile in the field and ability to bowl spin as well as medium pace made him an integral part of the Australian team that dominated the world cricket for a long time. 

    However, Symonds passed away on Saturday as he was involved in a car accident. Queensland Police confirmed his tragic death in Hervey Range, 50 km west of Townsville as his vehicle left the road and rolled. The news sent shockwaves in the cricket fraternity and several fans along with former cricketers have paid tribute to the cricketers.

    His former teammates and contemporaries were shocked to hear the news and posted their condolences to the former cricketer's family taking on social media. Here are the reactions in the cricketing world to demise of the former all-rounder.

    SHOCKING!

    MISS YOU!

    DEMISE!

    DEVASTATED!

    SADDENED!

    HEARTBREAKING!

    TRAGIC!

    TERRIBLE!

    DEVASTATING!

    ROY!

    RIP!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down