Cricket fraternity mourns over the tragic death of Andrew Symonds on Twitter

Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds died at the age of 46 in a car crash late on Saturday and Queensland police confirmed the development. His former team-mates and contemporaries were shocked to hear the news and they posted their condolences to the former cricketer’s family.
Andrew Symonds has been one of the best all-rounders in the cricket world. Especially in white-ball cricket, he was terrific with his big hits. Also being agile in the field and ability to bowl spin as well as medium pace made him an integral part of the Australian team that dominated the world cricket for a long time.
However, Symonds passed away on Saturday as he was involved in a car accident. Queensland Police confirmed his tragic death in Hervey Range, 50 km west of Townsville as his vehicle left the road and rolled. The news sent shockwaves in the cricket fraternity and several fans along with former cricketers have paid tribute to the cricketers.
His former teammates and contemporaries were shocked to hear the news and posted their condolences to the former cricketer's family taking on social media. Here are the reactions in the cricketing world to demise of the former all-rounder.
Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment. 🙏🏻— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2022
Today I have lost my closest man.— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 15, 2022
You were just not a colleague
My family, my man
My symonds uncle ❤️ I will miss you terribly
RIP 🙏🏻💔 pic.twitter.com/5BvliutC8f
Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul 🙏#RIPSymonds— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022
Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022
Saddened by the tragic demise of Andrew Symonds. One of the greatest all rounders of our times! May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/sSO2JjyuSR— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 15, 2022
Such heartbreaking news!— DK (@DineshKarthik) May 15, 2022
Andrew Symonds was an entertaining cricketer and a terrific all-rounder.
May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4irvHr7LtB
Tragic news to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. Condolences to his family, friends and well wishers.— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 15, 2022
Terrible news to wake up to. Saddened to know that Andrew Symonds is no more. Gone way too soon 💔 Thoughts go out to his family and friends. May God give them strength to cope with this tragedy. #RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/So0QGLnMxr— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 15, 2022
This is so devastating 😞— Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) May 14, 2022
Roy was So much fun to be around
Our Thoughts are with Symonds family #RIPRoy
Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. 💔😞— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022
Life is really unpredictable, shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace you legend. #GoneTooSoon— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 15, 2022
