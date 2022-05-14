IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli is the best we have ever had at RCB, opines Mike Hesson

Virat Kohli is struggling with the bat for quite some time and this year's IPL has been a forgettable one for him with the bat. In the 13 matches that Kohli has played so far, he has only managed to score 236 runs with an average of 19.36. After 2008's IPL, this is Virat Kohli's poorest IPL in terms of runs and the batter just can't seem to get out of this rut. In his innings against Punjab Kings, Kohli looked solid during his stay at the crease but ended up having a soft dismissal yet again when the ball brushed his glove and then hit his thigh pad and went straight to the fielder at fine-leg.