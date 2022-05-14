IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli is the best we have ever had at RCB, opines Mike Hesson

Today at 10:21 AM
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli's struggles in IPL 2022 are well known and it seems like there is no end to his misery. After the match, RCB's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson also spoke about Virat Kohli and said that the batter is working hard in the nets.
Virat Kohli is struggling with the bat for quite some time and this year's IPL has been a forgettable one for him with the bat. In the 13 matches that Kohli has played so far, he has only managed to score 236 runs with an average of 19.36. After 2008's IPL, this is Virat Kohli's poorest IPL in terms of runs and the batter just can't seem to get out of this rut. In his innings against Punjab Kings, Kohli looked solid during his stay at the crease but ended up having a soft dismissal yet again when the ball brushed his glove and then hit his thigh pad and went straight to the fielder at fine-leg.
Mike Hesson the Director of Cricket at the RCB talked about Virat Kohli and his form. While speaking to the press virtually, Mike Hesson said, "We are always talking with all of our players. I thought Virat looked in good touch today, he was aggressive and he is doing everything off the park in terms of preparing well. I thought today was going to be his day but once again, it hit the other side of his thigh pad. He hasn't had good fortune, especially when he has got himself set, he is frustrated as anybody, thought today was going to be his day".
"Virat is the best we have ever had at RCB, he is an incredible player. He hasn't scored the volume of runs that he would like. As I said I thought he looked in good touch today so it is not a technical thing. He is putting a lot of work behind the scenes. As I said, he looked in good touch today, he was unfortunate. Thought we will see something special but Virat is as frustrated as anyone, but we know a big one is around the corner. Obviously, we have a huge game coming up so there is no reason," he further added.
Despite his poor form, Virat Kohli became the first batter to reach 6,500 runs in the IPL.
