    IPL 2022 | Three people booked by CBI on alleged match-fixing in Indian Premier League

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:00 PM

    With the 2022 Indian Premier League entering its last stages, the Central Bureau of Investigation, based on inputs from Pakistan, has booked three individuals for allegedly fixing IPL matches in 2019. Reports have also suggested that the CBI will conduct a countrywide probe in connection with this.

    According to a report in India Today, the CBI has filed a couple of cases to investigate fixing allegations in the 2019 IPL. The report also added that the investigation was being conducted based on inputs from Pakistan. 

    “A network of individuals involved in cricket betting are influencing the outcome of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches based on inputs received from Pakistan”, the FIR alleged.

    The CBI has also booked three individuals, namely Dileep Kumar (Rohini, Delhi), Gurram Vasu and Gurram Satish (Hyderabad). The FIR alleges that the network has been operational since 2013 and was “cheating” people by “inducing them for betting”.

    “A part of the money received from the general public in India for such betting activities was also shared with associates based in foreign countries using hawala transactions. As per the information, the said network of individuals are involved in cricket betting since 2013,” the FIR read.

