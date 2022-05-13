IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | 'Confident' Arshdeep Singh is one of our leaders, says Mayank Agarwal

Today at 12:01 AM
Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal has heaped praise on Arshdeep Singh after his side beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs in Match 60 of IPL 2022 on Friday. Mayank said Arshdeep has always been confident, and he takes up the responsibility like a leader whenever his team needs the most.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) produced a scintillating show against Royal Challengers (RCB) on Friday at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. They registered an impressive 54-run win in Match 60 of IPL 2022 to keep their Playoffs hopes alive. After piling up 209/9 batting first, they restricted PBKS to 155/9.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal credited his side for securing a dominant win. Mayank particularly mentioned Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone's aggresive batting approach, which set the tone for them. He also lauded Arshdeep Singh, who has been one of the most consistent bowlers this season. Mayank termed Arshdeep 'confident', and admitted that the left-arm seamer is one of their leaders.
"We were brilliant with the bat. Wicket was holding up a bit. The way Jonny and Livi batted, was amazing. We haven't changed a lot to be honest, just about understanding few situations, understanding the wicket," Mayank said at the post-match presentation.
"Have to be adaptable and flexible which we have been, which is nice. Can't be too defensive with the ball. If batsman get going, it doesn't matter, the boundaries don't matter these days. Two points the most crucial thing for us. As long as the job gets done, I'm fine batting at five. Very very energetic person, very confident guy (Arshdeep). Enjoys his cricket. Must say he's the leader in the team. He rallies around everyone, takes up the responsibility, even goes up and speaks to the bowlers sometimes."
Arshdeep took the important wicket of Dinesh Karthik, which shattered RCB's hopes to stage a miracle. Bairstow, the Player of the Match, scored 66 off 29 balls, while Livingstone played a brisk 42-ball 70 to take PBKS to a massive total.
Following the result, Punjab Kings moved up to sixth place, ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are still in the contention for qualifying in the Playoffs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, remained at fourth, despite a heavy defeat.
