IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | 'Confident' Arshdeep Singh is one of our leaders, says Mayank Agarwal

Speaking at the post-match presentation, PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal credited his side for securing a dominant win. Mayank particularly mentioned Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone's aggresive batting approach, which set the tone for them. He also lauded Arshdeep Singh, who has been one of the most consistent bowlers this season. Mayank termed Arshdeep 'confident', and admitted that the left-arm seamer is one of their leaders.

"We were brilliant with the bat. Wicket was holding up a bit. The way Jonny and Livi batted, was amazing. We haven't changed a lot to be honest, just about understanding few situations, understanding the wicket," Mayank said at the post-match presentation.

"Have to be adaptable and flexible which we have been, which is nice. Can't be too defensive with the ball. If batsman get going, it doesn't matter, the boundaries don't matter these days. Two points the most crucial thing for us. As long as the job gets done, I'm fine batting at five. Very very energetic person, very confident guy (Arshdeep). Enjoys his cricket. Must say he's the leader in the team. He rallies around everyone, takes up the responsibility, even goes up and speaks to the bowlers sometimes."