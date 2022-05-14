IPL 2022 | Mayank Agarwal is true team leader, sacrificing his opening spot for Jonny Bairstow, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Mayank Agarwal is not having his best season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper, considering his lean patch, decided to promote Jonny Bairstow as an opener in his place. The ploy worked against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday as Bairstow scored 66 off 29 balls to help his side register a comprehensive 54-run win. He was later adjudged the Player of the Match.