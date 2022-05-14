IPL 2022 | Mayank Agarwal is true team leader, sacrificing his opening spot for Jonny Bairstow, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Today at 4:22 PM
Sanjay Manjrekar has heaped praise on Mayank Agarwal, saying the Punjab Kings skipper is a 'true team leader' as he has been sacrificing his preferred opening spot for Jonny Bairstow. Manjrekar feels Mayank should receive applause as much as Bairstow is getting after he hit a 29-ball 66 vs RCB.
Mayank Agarwal is not having his best season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper, considering his lean patch, decided to promote Jonny Bairstow as an opener in his place. The ploy worked against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday as Bairstow scored 66 off 29 balls to help his side register a comprehensive 54-run win. He was later adjudged the Player of the Match.
Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar credited Mayank for his selfless act. Manjrekar pointed out that Mayank had been a successful opener in IPL in the past. In fact, he seemed to be in a supreme touch last season while opening the innings alongside KL Rahul. Considering his sacrifice for the good of his side, Manjrekar believes Mayank should be termed as a 'true team man.'
"Want to see a true team man/leader? Look no further than Mayank Agarwal, sacrificing the opening position at which he has been hugely successful to offer Bairstow the best chance to flourish. So along with ‘well played’ Jonny, let’s also say well done Mayank!" Manjrekar tweeted.
With six wins and as many defeats, PBKS are currently on sixth on the points table, above Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). If they win remaining two fixtures, they will secure a place in the Playoffs.
