IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be playing against each other in their next game. The two sides will want to make the most of this opportunity as both have the potential to reach the playoffs this year. This could be one of the most interesting matches of the IPL as a win for one team means that it is curtains for the other. When the stakes are as high as in the game between SRH and KKR it will be no less than a knockout game and the match could go down to the wire with fans being on the edge of their seats.

The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR have had a mixed tournament so far as they started really well in IPL 2022.However, they were unable to capitalise on their early gains and lost 5 games on the trot after that which derailed their campaign a bit. But, with a win in the last game, KKR will be hoping to do well in the next few games and make sure they qualify for the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad too will have to put their best foot forward as they have lost their way a bit this season. Initially they lost their first two games to start their campaign. But after that, the Kane Williamson-led side managed to win 5 games consecutively and it looked like they would qualify easily for the playoffs. But that has not been the case for them and they will be looking to make sure that they register a win against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Form Guide

Kolkata Knight Riders have won one game in the last three matches that they have played in IP 2022. On the other hand, SRH have lost their 3 games which makes things difficult for them. Both teams will want to win the match if they want to qualify for the playoffs.

Head to Head

The two sides have met 22 times and Kolkata Knight Riders have the clear upper hand. As, KKR has won 14 times and SRH have only got 8 wins against their opponents.

Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Best Betting Tip

Kane Williamson has struggled in the IPL this season as runs have not come as fluently as they used to for the New Zealand batter. With KKR having his New Zealand teammate Tim Southee in their bowling attack, it will be difficult for the Kiwi batter to score runs.

Match Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be desperate to change their fortunes if they want to stay alive in the tournament. After losing 4 games consecutively, the team will be hoping to make the most of their opportunities against KKR and with the kind of bowling they have KKR can be defeated. Our prediction is that SRH will beat KKR.

Match Info

Match - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Match 61

Date - May 14, 2022

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - MCA stadium, Pune.