IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Shashank Singh plucks a screamer at deep point

Players, with their athleticism and the abilities of instant thinking, take some outstanding catches on fields, and Shashank Singh has taken one of them during SRH's game against KKR. The ball was hit firmly by Ajinkya Rahane towards deep point, but Shashank stretched his hands to pull that off.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got off to a active start against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday in Match 61 of IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. They had raced to 63/1 in seven overs after Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat, with Nitish Rana scoring 25 not out off 16 balls. Ajinkya Rahane was there at the crease, on 27 off 22 balls.
The eighth over was bowled by Umran Malik. The speedster dismissed Nitish Rana with the third ball to provide SRH a much-needed breakthrough, and then in the same over, got Rahane as well. However, Rahane's wicket was largely due to an excellent presence of mind by Shashank Singh, who was fielding at deep point.
It was a short outside off stump delivery from Umran, which Rahane tried to upper cut. The ball seemed like it would clear the boundary before Shashank streched his both hands to pull off an outstanding catch. With that, KKR were reduced to 72/3 at the end of eight overs.
