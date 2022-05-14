IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Rinku Singh’s belated DRS review not accepted by on-field umpires

During the 12th over, T Natarajan bowled a toe-crushing yorker to Rinku. It actually hit Rinku's toe, and the on-field umpire took some time before raising his finger. Sam Billings, who was there at non-strikers end, signalled for DRS immediately. But Rinku went on to discuss with Billings whether they should go upstairs or not, and by the time he went for DRS, the time was up. The on-field umpires then told Rinku to return to the pavilion as he was out of time to challenge the decision.