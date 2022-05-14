sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Rinku Singh's belated DRS review not accepted by on-field umpires

    Rinku Singh's belated DRS review not accepted by on-field umpires.

    IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Rinku Singh's belated DRS review not accepted by on-field umpires

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:54 PM

    Rinku Singh has been timed out for a DRS review during KKR's match against SRH on Saturday in Match 61 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium. Rinku was given out LBW off T Natarajan during the 12th over and his partner Sam Billings signalled for DRS, but Rinku did not go against the decision in the given time.

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) failed to capitalise on their active start against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday in Match 61 of IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. They slipped from 65/1 to 94/5 after Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat. Rinku Singh was the last man to go by the time of writing.

    During the 12th over, T Natarajan bowled a toe-crushing yorker to Rinku. It actually hit Rinku's toe, and the on-field umpire took some time before raising his finger. Sam Billings, who was there at non-strikers end, signalled for DRS immediately. But Rinku went on to discuss with Billings whether they should go upstairs or not, and by the time he went for DRS, the time was up. The on-field umpires then told Rinku to return to the pavilion as he was out of time to challenge the decision.

    With that, SRH came back in the contest, as they took five KKR wickets inside 12 overs.

