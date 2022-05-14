IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Rinku Singh’s belated DRS review not accepted by on-field umpires

Today at 8:54 PM
Rinku Singh has been timed out for a DRS review during KKR's match against SRH on Saturday in Match 61 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium. Rinku was given out LBW off T Natarajan during the 12th over and his partner Sam Billings signalled for DRS, but Rinku did not go against the decision in the given time.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) failed to capitalise on their active start against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday in Match 61 of IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. They slipped from 65/1 to 94/5 after Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat. Rinku Singh was the last man to go by the time of writing.
During the 12th over, T Natarajan bowled a toe-crushing yorker to Rinku. It actually hit Rinku's toe, and the on-field umpire took some time before raising his finger. Sam Billings, who was there at non-strikers end, signalled for DRS immediately. But Rinku went on to discuss with Billings whether they should go upstairs or not, and by the time he went for DRS, the time was up. The on-field umpires then told Rinku to return to the pavilion as he was out of time to challenge the decision.
With that, SRH came back in the contest, as they took five KKR wickets inside 12 overs.
Rinku Singh after being given out, wanted to take the DRS, but the 15 seconds were over. pic.twitter.com/F1xh5ffsTm— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 14, 2022
There was a powercut of timer for Rinku Singh. #IPL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 14, 2022
Unreal Conspiracy against King Rinku Singh 😤 #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/83hmu9kFJa— sohom ᱬ (@AwaaraHoon) May 14, 2022
Rinku Singh ka apman— N. #KKR (@KyaYarNisarg) May 14, 2022
Nahi sahega Hindustan#KKRvSRH
Rinku Singh to umpire : Main chota hun naa… Meri kacchi goti! #KKRvSRH— Setu Jain (@Main_sifar) May 14, 2022
Rinku singh - what else u want me to do? Fuck me pic.twitter.com/2e1gvp7iFO— ilesh tripathi🇮🇳 (@IleshTripathi) May 14, 2022
Sir kkr mach ke Doran rinku Singh out nahi hi out Dene wale ampaer ko lat Mar ke bhaga Dena chahiye— Gyanendra Shukla (@Gyanend62660570) May 14, 2022
@KKRiders @VenkyMysore @rinkusingh235 @Bazmccullum what is wrong with the team mann ☹️ this is pathetic.. a batsman don’t know how to plead for review???? And there r players who don’t know to take retire hurt ?? Crazy— Kishan B (@KishanB13) May 14, 2022
Another controversy in #IPL2022 #Rinkusingh denied DRS by Umpires as they felt he didn't reviewed it in 15 Sec, but Rinku and Billings kept on arguing that they Reviewed it! #SRHvKKR #KKRvSRH #rinkusingh #IPL #DRS pic.twitter.com/jqZLxOgmiY— Apoorv mishra (@anchor_apoorv) May 14, 2022
