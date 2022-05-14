sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Kolkata Knight Riders outclass Sunrisers Hyderabad, win by 54 runs

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Kolkata Knight Riders outclass Sunrisers Hyderabad, win by 54 runs.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Kolkata Knight Riders outclass Sunrisers Hyderabad, win by 54 runs

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:29 PM

    Kolkata Knight Riders have kept their slim playoffs alive by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs in Match 61 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium. They had posted 177/6 after opting to bat and then restricted SRH to 123/8, courtesy of an impressive bowling performance collectively, led by Andre Russell.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) extended their losing streak to five matches as they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 54 runs in Match 61 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium, Pune. The Shreyas Iyer-led franchise, after opting to bat, piled up 177/6. Coming to defend, the KKR bowling unit staged an excellent show, even in the absence of Pat Cummins, to restrict SRH to a mere 123/8. Andre Russell starred with the ball, taking three wickets for 16 runs. All five KKR bowlers took at least a wicket, with Tim Southee having two to his name. For SRH, only Abhishek Sharma (43 off 28 balls) and Aiden Markram (32 off 25 balls) tried, but received little support.

    Earlier in the match, Russell top-scored for KKR as well with an unbeaten 28-ball 49 to take his side to a challenging total. He was ably asisted by Sam Billings (34 off 29 balls) after they were reduced to 94/5 in 11.3 overs. Ajinkya Rahane (28 off 24 balls) and Nitish Rana (26 off 16) got starts, but failed to convert them into something substantial. For SRH, Umran Malik impressed the most, returning 3-33 from his alotted four overs.

    Amazing reply from the skipper!

    What a catch!

    Warner enjoying!

    Legend!

    Rare!

    Huge!

    Lol!

    Another win!

    Lesgo!

    Damn!

    Back to back!

    KKKKK

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down