IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Kolkata Knight Riders outclass Sunrisers Hyderabad, win by 54 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) extended their losing streak to five matches as they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 54 runs in Match 61 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium, Pune. The Shreyas Iyer-led franchise, after opting to bat, piled up 177/6. Coming to defend, the KKR bowling unit staged an excellent show, even in the absence of Pat Cummins, to restrict SRH to a mere 123/8. Andre Russell starred with the ball, taking three wickets for 16 runs. All five KKR bowlers took at least a wicket, with Tim Southee having two to his name. For SRH, only Abhishek Sharma (43 off 28 balls) and Aiden Markram (32 off 25 balls) tried, but received little support.