IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Brian Lara shakes his head after Kane Williamson’s another cheap dismissal

Williamson, the batsman, is having a terrible IPL campaign this year. He struggled to get going again, this time against KKR. He tried to be creative against Andre Russell in the sixth over, going to play a scoop shot over fine leg. However, the ball was on the off stump, and Williamson failed to get any connection. It rattled the off stick, and Brian Lara, the SRH batting coach, was seen shaking his head at the SRH dugout following his dismissal.