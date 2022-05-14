sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Brian Lara shakes his head after Kane Williamson’s another cheap dismissal

    Kane Williamson's lean patch continues in IPL 2022.

    IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Brian Lara shakes his head after Kane Williamson’s another cheap dismissal

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:27 PM

    Kane Williamson is having a miserable IPL 2022, and it continues to go beyond as the SRH skipper departed cheaply against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Williamson, batting on nine off 17 balls, was cleaned up by Andre Russell after which Brian Lara was seen shaking his head at the SRH dugout.

    After coming to chase a challenging target of 178, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) did not get an ideal start against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday in Match 61 of IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. They only managed to score 54/2 in 8.2 overs, with Rahul Tripathi being the latest man to return to the pavilion. Kane Williamson, the SRH skipper, departed earlier after scoring nine off 17 balls.

    Williamson, the batsman, is having a terrible IPL campaign this year. He struggled to get going again, this time against KKR. He tried to be creative against Andre Russell in the sixth over, going to play a scoop shot over fine leg. However, the ball was on the off stump, and Williamson failed to get any connection. It rattled the off stick, and Brian Lara, the SRH batting coach, was seen shaking his head at the SRH dugout following his dismissal.

