IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Brian Lara shakes his head after Kane Williamson’s another cheap dismissal

Kane Williamson is having a miserable IPL 2022, and it continues to go beyond as the SRH skipper departed cheaply against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Williamson, batting on nine off 17 balls, was cleaned up by Andre Russell after which Brian Lara was seen shaking his head at the SRH dugout.
After coming to chase a challenging target of 178, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) did not get an ideal start against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday in Match 61 of IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. They only managed to score 54/2 in 8.2 overs, with Rahul Tripathi being the latest man to return to the pavilion. Kane Williamson, the SRH skipper, departed earlier after scoring nine off 17 balls.
Williamson, the batsman, is having a terrible IPL campaign this year. He struggled to get going again, this time against KKR. He tried to be creative against Andre Russell in the sixth over, going to play a scoop shot over fine leg. However, the ball was on the off stump, and Williamson failed to get any connection. It rattled the off stick, and Brian Lara, the SRH batting coach, was seen shaking his head at the SRH dugout following his dismissal.
Here's how twitter reacted following Williamson's wicket:
Lara's reaction!
Should he?
Kane Williamson should drop himself for rest of the tournament #IPL2022 #SRHvsKKR— NANI (@NAVINVJY) May 14, 2022
Gone!
Kane Williamson back in pavilion…— Setu Jain (@Main_sifar) May 14, 2022
Le coach to Kane : Bhai net practice samjh raha tha kya? #KKRvSRH
He is actually!
I MEAN KANE WILLIAMSON IS NOT EVEN TRYING TO HIT #IPL #SRHvsKKR #SRHvKKR #KKRvsSRH #TEST— Nipun Bansal (@NipunBa90342886) May 14, 2022
Yup!
We all think Virat is out of form until we see Kane Williamson's batting #KKRvsSRH— Pratik (@Pratik19331527) May 14, 2022
Goats!
Kane Williamson is the VK of Srh. #KKRvSRH— VinnyMee (@VinnyMeeee) May 14, 2022
Damn!
Kane Williamson 9 off 17 lol ,just playing as a captain strike rate near 50😂🤣🤣— Krish (@Krish73210613) May 14, 2022
Totally!
It's a shame that Joe Root doesn't register for IPL, Steve Smith goes unsold and Kane Williamson gets 14cr.— Adish Shetty (@36__NotAllOut) May 14, 2022
Right in 1st over!
Andre Russell strikes in his first over, gets Kane Williamson for just 9. Kane Williamson's poor form continues..#IPL2022 #KKRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/B9tmSqHO7d— Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulc7official) May 14, 2022
Rivalry!
Kane Williamson giving tough competition to Virat even in his worst phase. What a rivalry 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/JGSGUSAczP— RK (@rks83189050) May 14, 2022
KKKKK
