IPL 2022 | Jonny Bairstow is an exceptional player, says Anil Kumble

Punjab Kings won their game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore after a brilliant performance with the bat and bowl to keep their playoff hopes alive. Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble was all praise for opening batter Jonny Bairstow who smashed the RCB bowlers to give his side a great start.
Punjab Kings defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs to keep their playoffs hopes alive. RCB captain Faf du Plessis had won the toss and asked Punjab Kings to bat first. Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan gave their game a brilliant start as both batters smashed the RCB bowlers in the powerplay. English batter Jonny Bairstow was the aggressor of the two as he smashed 66 of just 29 balls which helped PBKS reach 209/9 which ended up being a match-winning total.
Anil Kumble, the Punjab Kings head coach praised Jonny Bairstow for his knock during the game. While speaking to host broadcasters Star Sports after the game Anil Kumble said, "He (Bairstow) is an exceptional player. His experience at the top of the order it's not easy for Mayank who has done exceptionally well at the top to sacrifice his place and come down the order".
"We felt that we needed an experienced guy in the middle as well with Levy, JItesh and Rishi. So Jonny went up the order and he has done a brilliant job His intent in the powerplay is amazing and the way he sort of took the game away from RCB in the first overs that set the done.
"He is a very important player for us. Five games back, we sort of decided that the experienced guys would take the initiative. I am really glad that Jonny at the top of the order has paid off," Kumble added.
PBKS are now at the 6th spot with 12 points and they will be hoping to win their upcoming matches.
