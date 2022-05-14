IPL 2022 | Hardik Pandya's reactions have been tempered, says Mohammed Shami

Today at 10:34 AM
Hardik Pandya has reinvented himself in IPL 2022 and has been one of the most impressive young captains this year as his team became the first one to qualify for the playoffs. Mohammed Shami praised Hardik Pandya and talked about how captaincy has made the young all-rounder more mature now.
Hardik Pandya has reinvented himself in this year's IPL and has found his form back which was lacking for quite some time. The way the Hadik Pandya has led his side in IPL 2022 has been praiseworthy. Gujarat Titans in their debut season have become the first team to qualify for the playoffs this year which shows the kind of cricket that they have played in the tournament so far.
Mohammed Shami who plays with Hardik Pandya in the Gujarat Titans and has also played with him together for the Indian team feels that the all-rounder has improved as a cricketer and has become more mature. "After he (Hardik) became captain, he has become more normal, his reactions have been tempered (mellowed). I have advised him to control his emotions on the field because the entire world watches cricket," Shami told media persons on Friday.
"It is very important as a leader to be sensible, understand situations and he has performed that role to perfection. He has kept the team together. I have witnessed a lot of changes in him as a captain in comparison to a player," said Mohammed Shami.
"Every captain has a different temperament. Mahi (Dhoni) bhai was quiet, Virat was aggressive, Rohit leads according to match situations, so understanding Hardik's mindset is not rocket science."
Mohammed Shami has been performing well for the Gujarat Titans this season and has 16 wickets in the tournament so far.
