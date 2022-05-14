IPL 2022 | Every single way that you can possibly get out is happening to Virat Kohli, says Faf du Plessis

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis talked about Virat Kohli's innings after the game. While speaking at the post-match presentation he said, “He (Kohli) is seeing the lighter side of it, every single way that you can possibly get out is happening to him. That’s how the game works. All you can do is to keep trying hard, work hard and stay positive. He played some good shots tonight, obviously would want him to carry on. Bad patches happen to all of us, he’s taken it on the right note”.