IPL 2022 | Don’t think SRH same team now which came back with five-match winning streak, remarks Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif has remarked that Sunrisers Hyderabad are not the same team from the moment they decided to drop Marco Jansen and bring in Kartik Tyagi. SRH, who had a five-match winning streak, are currently on a four-match losing streak as they are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been arguably the most unpredictable side this year in Indian Premier League (IPL). They began the season with back-to-back defeats and then roared back by winning five matches on the trot. However, after that, they went on losing four games in a row and now in a must-win situation against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, in Match 61 of the ongoing edition at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif gave his opinion on current SRH lineup during a conversation with Sportskeeda. Kaif feels SRH are no longer the same team which went on winning five matches on the bounce. The cricketer-turned-commentator specifically mentioned the reason as well, as he thinks the omission of Marco Jansen was not required.
"I don't think they (SRH) are as strong now. Since they've dropped Jansen, they went to Kartik Tyagi. I don't think they are the same team that made a comeback with five-match winning streak after losing the first two games. You saw Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar, Umran, and Jansen as their four frontline bowlers in that team, now they're not playing together," Kaif told Sportskeeda.
Further, Kaif revealed he did not like when Muttiah Muralitharan kept shouting at Jansen from dug-out during SRH's match against Gujarat Titans. Kaif feels that incident indicates their dressing room atmosphere is 'not good.'
“When Muralitharan showed his anger in the dressing room during the game where Rashid Khan slammed Jansen for sixes.. that match broke their momentum. The moment you shout or show anger in the dressing room.. Muralitharan is usually a calm person but he lost cool at Jansen there. When you do these things, the team atmosphere isn't good. Jansen was dropped soon after that game. I didn't understand that decision at all," Kaif added.
With five wins and six defeats, SRH are currently placed seventh on the points table.
