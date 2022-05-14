IPL 2022 | Don’t think SRH same team now which came back with five-match winning streak, remarks Mohammad Kaif

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been arguably the most unpredictable side this year in Indian Premier League (IPL). They began the season with back-to-back defeats and then roared back by winning five matches on the trot. However, after that, they went on losing four games in a row and now in a must-win situation against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, in Match 61 of the ongoing edition at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.