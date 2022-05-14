IPL 2022 | CSK batter Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from IPL then deletes tweet

Ambati Rayudu in his IPL career has played 187 games and scored 4,187 runs over the years with an average of 29.28 and a strike rate of 127.26 in the cash-rich league. This year in IPL 2022, Ambati Rayudu has so far scored 271 runs and at a strike rate of 124. The batter in the previous seasons of the IPL has also played for the Mumbai Indians and performed really well for them during his tenure with the five-time IPL champions.