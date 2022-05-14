How Sunrisers Hyderabad can qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2022?

Sunrisers Hyderabad has had a stop-start kind of IPL so far in 2022 but still, they remain in contention to qualify for the playoffs this season. The Kane Williamson-led side will not have it easy when in their remaining matches and they will have to put be at their best if they want to qualify.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is always considered a strong side in the Indian Premier League. The fact that they are one of the few teams that has gone on to lift the coveted IPL trophy shows that they have the ability to win the title. David Warner was the man that led them to their first and only title in the Indian Premier League and since the trophy has eluded the SRH franchise. The SRH team has been a consistent team that is well-rounded and has the ability to do well in the IPL.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad has also been known to have good explosive batters and wicket-taking bowlers in their side. In the last few seasons, Rashid Khan was their go-to man in the IPL whenever they needed to take wickets. With David Warner and Jonny Bairstow as openers, the cash-rich league has witnessed a few of the best opening stands in the Indian Premier League which has enthralled fans as well as cricket experts when the two used to be at their best.

This year is a bit different as the mega-auction that took place earlier this year changed a lot for the SRH. They do not have the services of either David Warner or Jonny Bairstow who regularly gave them good starts. Also, Rashid Khan is no longer a part of the squad which does make their bowling a touch weaker because the leg-spinner is one of the best in the world. However, with Umran Malik becoming a sensation the SRH team has a lot of firepower in their pace attack.

They have tried a new opening combination at the top as Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma have opened the batting for the, Sharma has done well with the bat but not Kane Williamson as he struggles for form. Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran make for a good middle-order.

SRH started the tournament with two consecutive losses. But, they recovered well and won five games on the trot after that. However, their form slumped once again and lost four matches back to back once again. With three games left for SRH let's see how the team can qualify for the playoffs.

The two likely scenarios for Sunrisers Hyderabad to qualify for the playoffs require them either to win all three games that remain for them or they win 2 matches and lose 1 game.

SRH needs to win all three games

The first thing that Sunrisers Hyderabad need to do is win all three games that are left for them as this will help them reach 16 points. As unlikely as it sounds, Sunrisers Hyderabad can even finish in the top two of the points table if Rajasthan Royals win against Lucknow Super Giants and LSG loses all their remaining matches.

However, the likely scenario in this is that LSG beats Rajasthan Royals and Rajasthan Royals go on to face defeat in their remaining games. Another possibility if Rajasthan Royals wins one game is that then SRH will need to win big in one of the matches to improve their net run rate.

If SRH wins all three games then they will eliminate PBKS and KKR because they have head-to-head games against both these teams. Also, if RCB loses one game even then SRH will qualify because they will have a better net run rate.

SRH wins two and loses one

If Sunrisers Hyderabad wins two games which includes one where they beat KKR then the Kolkata-based franchise will be eliminated from the tournament.

The Rajasthan Royals or the Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to lose both their games remaining games for SRH to qualify.

SRH will also want Delhi Capitals to lose both their matches as that will help the Kane Williamson-led side to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2022.