Tasmania drop former Australia captain Tim Paine from domestic contracts

Tasmania have not offered a fresh contract to Tim Paine, former Australia Test captain for the 2022-23 season, casting further doubts over the 37-year-old's career as a player. Paine stepped down as Australia Test captain in a texting-messaging controversy before last summer's Ashes series.
Tim Paine has been missing in action since resigning as Australia Test captain on the back of an off-field scandal before last summer's Ashes series. He sent explicit texts to a female coworker at Cricket Tasmania in 2017, and after it went viral, he went on a mental health break. But now, it seems to be his playing career is over.
Paine has not been included in Tasmania's list for the 2022-23 season as he was not given a fresh contract by his domestic state. Although he returned to the Tasmanian fold as an assistant coach late last season, his playing days seems to be over.
However, as per AAP, Paine wants to remain involved in cricket in a coaching or development role. In all, he played 35 Tests and 147 first-class matches.
Meanwhile, Paine was cleared by an internal investigation in 2018 which was not revealed to the public until last year lately. Renee Ferguson, Paine's accuser, has launched a sexual harassment claim against Cricket Tasmania.
Tasmania men's contracts: Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Iain Carlisle, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis (Rookie), Jarrod Freeman (Rookie), Mitch Owen (Rookie), Nivethan Radhakrishnan (Rookie)
In: Nick Davis, Billy Stanlake | Out: Tim Paine
