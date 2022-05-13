Shakib-Al-Hasan cleared to play first Test against Sri Lanka after recovering from Covid-19

Today at 3:52 PM
Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shabik-al-Hasan has been cleared to play the first Test match against Sri Lanka after recovering from coronavirus. The all-rounder had been initially ruled out of the Test match as on his return from the United States of America the all-rounder had tested positive.
The 35-year-old all-rounder is the top wicket-taker for Bangladesh in Test cricket. "Shakib tested Covid-19 negative. He can play the first Test provided he is fit," chief selector Minhjaul Abedin told AFP. The all-rounder had also missed a game during the series against South Africa due to a family emergency. But he did play in the limited over series which the Bangladesh team did end up winning.
The Sri Lankan cricket team reached Bangladesh on May 8. They will be playing a two-Test match series against the hosts which is a part of the World Test Championship.
