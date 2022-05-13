Reports | Pat Cummins ruled out of IPL due to hip injury

Today at 10:58 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler, Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2022 according to reports. The fast bowler who made his return in the last game for his franchise will be missing out on the remainder of the tournament which is a big blow for the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins has been ruled out of IPL 2022 according to a report by cricket.com.au. The update regarding the Australian fast bowlers' injury was shared on Friday. Pat Cummins, who is also the Test captain of the Australian cricket team will be going back to Sydney after sustaining a hip injury.
Pat Cummins is heading home early from the IPL with a minor hip injury https://t.co/VOfg0WdHgz— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 13, 2022
Pat Cummins played 5 matches this season for his franchise the Kolkata Knight Riders and took 7 wickets. He gave a match-winning performance with the ball when he took 3 wickets for 22 runs in a game against Mumbai Indians. In the previous encounter during IPL 2022, Pat Cummins starred with the bat as he smashed the Mumbai Indians bowlers all around the ground to score a 15-ball half-century and win the game for his side.
However, Pat Cummins injury will come as a big blow to Kolkata Knight Riders who will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match at the MCA stadium in Pune as the race to the payoffs intensifies.
