IPL 2022 | We need to improve in some areas, states Stephen Fleming

Today at 9:55 AM
The defending champions Chennai Super Kings have been knocked out of the race to the playoffs in IPL 2022 after having faced defeat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming talked about the same and said that there is a lot to learn about the squad in the next two games.
Chennai Super Kings' performance against Mumbai Indians was disappointing as the team was bundled out by their opponents for just 98 runs. The defeat against Mumbai Indians has eliminated them from the race to the playoffs this season. At the beginning of the game, CSK was left fuming when Devon Conway was given out by the on-field umpire. Devon Conway immediately asked for a review after the umpire's decision but due to a power cut in the stadium, he was unable to go for the DRS and had to walk back to the pavilion.
This left the CSK management visibly irritated as replays suggested that the ball was going down the leg side. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming talked about the incident and said that he was disappointed with the way things panned out. “It was a little bit unlucky, that it happened at that time. Yeah we are a bit disappointed, but that’s still part of the game, isn’t it? But yeah, [that] sort of set off a chain of events that were not in our favour. But we should be better than that, it certainly wasn’t a great start,” Fleming said during the post-match press conference.
CSK had a terrible start to the tournament as they lost 6 games out of the 8 that they played under Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy. MS Dhoni was handed the captaincy back as Jadeja decided to step down. However, MS Dhoni was not able to change things around for his team this season even though they did win 2 games under his leadership.
“We’re still learning about our squad, as most teams are, and hopefully we can learn a lot over the next couple of games and go forward. What I can say is that, there’s not much margin between having a great season and a not-so-great season. So we’ve been through enough of these seasons to know that. So we’re not going too much over, but we do need to improve in some areas” said Stephen Fleming.
