IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will battle it out in their next game of IPL 2022 as both teams will be hoping to reach the playoffs. RCB under Faf du Plessis's leadership has done well so far and has a better chance to reach the playoffs if they manage to defeat Punjab in the match.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will be up against each other in their next game of IPL 2022. Both teams are in contention to reach the playoffs and will be aiming to put their best foot forward when they take the field in the next game. Faf du Plessis has done a good job so far in his first season as captain of the RCB. He has led from the front and made smart changes during the game to help his side win close games.
However, Punjab Kings on the other hand have had a mixed IPL so far as they have not be as consistent as they would have liked during the tournament. With the kind of squad they have, many people expected the franchise to dominate this season. Mayank Agarwal as skipper has done a decent job but has not been able to perform as well with the bat as he has done in the last few seasons.
The Punjab Kings will be hoping that their skipper finds his mojo back and plays a match-winning knock to take them closer to the playoff qualification.
Form Guide
RCB have won their last two games out of the three that they have played. Punjab Kings have won just one game in the last three that they have played. RCB with 14 points is at the fourth spot whereas PBKS is at 8th position with 10 points.
Head to Head
PBKS and RCB have played against each other — times. RCB has won 13 games and PBKS have won 16.
Predicted XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar & Arshdeep Singh.
Best Betting Tip
Virat Kohli has had a disappointing IPL 2022 so far with the bat as he has scored just two fifties in the tournament so far. The right-handed batter has scored 3 golden ducks which is a very rare sight in cricket. However, with Punjab Kings having a good bowling line-up, expect them to dismiss Kohli early this time around.
Match Prediction
Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a good run in the IPL so far and their ability to perform well at the final stages of the innings because of Dinesh Karthik gives them an edge against their opponents. Our prediction is that RCB will win the match against Punjab Kings.
Match Info
Match - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Match 60
Date - May 13, 2022
Time - 7:30 PM IST
Venue - Brabourne stadium, Mumbai.
