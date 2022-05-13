sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Shikhar Dhawan departs after attempted slog-sweep, rightly predicted by Dinesh Karthik

    IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Shikhar Dhawan departs after attempted slog-sweep, rightly predicted by Dinesh Karthik

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:13 PM

    Oftentimes, keepers trigger the batsmen to play some particular shots with the aim to provide breakthroughs at crucial junctures, and Dinesh Karthik did a similar thing on Friday. He was constantly repeating a slog sweep that would come off Shikhar Dhawan's bat, which eventually brought his wicket.

    Punjab Kings (PBKS) got off to a fiery start againt Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday in Match 60 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. They had reached 50/0 in just four overs after Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked them to bat. Jonny Bairstow was the aggressor, scoring 34 off 13 balls, while Shikhar Dhawan scored 15 off 11 balls.

    The fifth over was bowled by Glenn Maxwell, who opened the innings with the ball. Dhawan welcomed back him with a six over long-on. Since then, Dinesh Karthik, the RCB 'keeper, started speaking to Maxwell and the fielders that a slog-sweep would come off Dhawan's bat immidiately. The prediction was almost right, only had Dhawan hit the last ball of that over, off Maxwell. It was a short of a length delivery towards the wicket, but Dhawan seemed lazy to get a contract and as a result, he lost his wicket. He scored 21 off 15 balls, with two fours and one six.

