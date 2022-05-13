IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Shikhar Dhawan departs after attempted slog-sweep, rightly predicted by Dinesh Karthik

Today at 8:13 PM
Oftentimes, keepers trigger the batsmen to play some particular shots with the aim to provide breakthroughs at crucial junctures, and Dinesh Karthik did a similar thing on Friday. He was constantly repeating a slog sweep that would come off Shikhar Dhawan's bat, which eventually brought his wicket.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) got off to a fiery start againt Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday in Match 60 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. They had reached 50/0 in just four overs after Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked them to bat. Jonny Bairstow was the aggressor, scoring 34 off 13 balls, while Shikhar Dhawan scored 15 off 11 balls.
The fifth over was bowled by Glenn Maxwell, who opened the innings with the ball. Dhawan welcomed back him with a six over long-on. Since then, Dinesh Karthik, the RCB 'keeper, started speaking to Maxwell and the fielders that a slog-sweep would come off Dhawan's bat immidiately. The prediction was almost right, only had Dhawan hit the last ball of that over, off Maxwell. It was a short of a length delivery towards the wicket, but Dhawan seemed lazy to get a contract and as a result, he lost his wicket. He scored 21 off 15 balls, with two fours and one six.
OUT!
DK!
DK was continuously shouting slog-sweep coming and Dhawan eventually got out in that way.— Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) May 13, 2022
SLOG!
DK from behind the stumps: “slog sweep coming”, Dhawan playing the sweep and missing. 😎#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBvPBKS— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 13, 2022
WOW!
DK know that the slog sweep is coming from Dhawan.#RCBvsPBKS #IPL2022— Ramesh Panchal (@RameshP00463677) May 13, 2022
INCOMING!
DK to MAXI: Slog sweep coming! Slog sweep coming!— RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) May 13, 2022
Shikhar Dhawan goes for it and Bowled himself #IPL #RCBvsPBKS #RCBvPBKS #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter
TEASING!
DK kept teasing & saying— Siddhant (@CricSidd) May 13, 2022
"slog sweep is coming boysss"
What a decline for Gabbar Dhawan#IPL #IPL2022
FULL TIME!
I think DK will keep playing cricket for another half a decade. He will be full time both 😏— Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) May 13, 2022
READER!
DK that was some reading of Gabbar's Game ..— Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) May 13, 2022
Gor that Spot On @DineshKarthik https://t.co/ip6snocFFE
HAHA!
After all Aaj Tak anchor was not wrong. @DineshKarthik has just reversed the role of being a full-time cricketer and part time commentator— Shubham Rajput (@shubham_rajput7) May 13, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.