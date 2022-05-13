IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Shikhar Dhawan departs after attempted slog-sweep, rightly predicted by Dinesh Karthik

The fifth over was bowled by Glenn Maxwell, who opened the innings with the ball. Dhawan welcomed back him with a six over long-on. Since then, Dinesh Karthik, the RCB 'keeper, started speaking to Maxwell and the fielders that a slog-sweep would come off Dhawan's bat immidiately. The prediction was almost right, only had Dhawan hit the last ball of that over, off Maxwell. It was a short of a length delivery towards the wicket, but Dhawan seemed lazy to get a contract and as a result, he lost his wicket. He scored 21 off 15 balls, with two fours and one six.