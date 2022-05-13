IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings secure thumping 54-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

Earlier in the match, Jonny Bairstow set the tone for PBKS after Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked them to bat. Bairstow scored 66 off 29 balls, and his countrymate, Liam Livingstone, carried the momentum going, hitting 70 off 42 balls to take the team past 200. For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga spun a web around the batters again, returning excellent figures 4-0-15-2. Harshal Patel impressed with the ball as well, picking up four wickets for 34 runs but they did not get the support from their batters as they would have hoped.