IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as black cat interrupts game by sitting on sightscreen

Today at 10:08 PM
The game of cricket has often witnessed interruptions for crazy reasons, and one of the bizarre incidents happened during RCB's chase against PBKS. It occurred during the first over of RCB innings when a black cat held up play for some time by sitting on the sightscreen before starting to move.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were chasing a challenging target of 210 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday in Match 60 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. They had got off to an active start as Faf du Plessis smacked Harpreet Brar for four off the third ball. But then, an interruption for some time happened, and it was because of a strange reason.
A black cat was sitting on the sightscreen in front of Faf, who was on strike. It walked across the top of the sightscreen before sitting, and Faf spotted her first. He did not want the distraction sitting on there, and asked the on-field umpire to stop the game for a few minutes. A few moments later, the cat started to move and the umpires asked to resume the play.
However, RCB lost Virat Kohli cheaply again, scoring 20 off 14 balls. They reached 34/1 at the end of four overs, needing 176 runs in 96 balls.
CAT!
BREAK!
@AlexHartley93— 🏴 RGLFITNESS 🏴 (@RGLFITNESS1) May 13, 2022
😹😹 Theres been a break in play at the #IPL because a cat is having a wash on the covers in the batsman eye line 😹😹
LUCK!
it's a sign of luck for #RCB tonight— Adarsh (@abmoolimani) May 13, 2022
let's get it done guys....@RCBTweets @PunjabKingsIPL @IPL
Cat came to say
ee sala cup namde pic.twitter.com/4odw7OzmvU
HAHA!
#Kohli must adopt a Black cat to prevent evil eye #IPL #RCBvPBKS #IPL20222 #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/IvLIATrb46— cricketistan (@cricketisthan) May 13, 2022
IPL CATS!
Cats of #IPL pic.twitter.com/cZq1vkTZQd— fivehorizons (@fivehorizons) May 13, 2022
HALT!
IPL match comes to a halt because there is a decent-sized cat hanging out in the batter’s eye. pic.twitter.com/EZxWjrCYAD— Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) May 13, 2022
TOP OF THE SIGHTSCREEN!
A cat on top of the sightscreen leads to the biggest T20 league in the world being paused briefly. Best part is that the cat was licking its paw, not caring about anything else. Cat 1-0 IPL. #IPL2022— Kartik Sethi (@MugglooBaccha21) May 13, 2022
LOL!
Johns IPL is so bigger that even cats love to watch 🔥— JC (@JayC1718) May 13, 2022
BLACK!
It’s Friday the 13th and a black cat stops an IPL game momentarily as it appears in front of the sidescreen!#RCBvPBKS #cat #TATAIPL2022— Dr Prithve Raj (@sirprithveraj) May 13, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.