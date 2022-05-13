sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter erupts to Liam Livingstone's humongous 105-meter six

    Liam Livingstone hit a humongous 105-meter six vs RCB.

    IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter erupts to Liam Livingstone's humongous 105-meter six

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:00 PM

    Liam Livingstone has evolved himself as one of the most destructive power-hitters in IPL 2022, and he has shown a glimpse of his strength again on Friday against RCB. The Englishman had smacked a monstrous 105-meter six against Shahbaz Ahmed in the 15th over, which went out of the building.

    Punjab Kings (PBKS) were targetting to stage a strong finish against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday in Match 60 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. They reaced 130/3 at the end of 13 overs after Faf du Plessis asked them to bat. Jonny Bairstow did the initial damage, scoring 66 off 29 balls, laced with seven clean sixes and four fours.

    In the 14th over of the innings, Mayank Agarwal, the PBKS skipper, was at the crease, alongside Liam Livingstone. The English all-rounder has already made a name for himself after hitting a 117-meter six earlier in IPL 2022, and he showed his brutal strength again versus RCB. He went down the ground against Shahbaz Ahmed, and swung his bat hard to clear the ropes. The ball lofted into the third floor towards mid-on region before it went out of the building. The replay showed it got the distance of 105 metres.

    PBKS, at the end of 16 overs, raced to 142/3.

