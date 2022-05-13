IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter erupts to Liam Livingstone’s humongous 105-meter six

Today at 9:00 PM
Liam Livingstone has evolved himself as one of the most destructive power-hitters in IPL 2022, and he has shown a glimpse of his strength again on Friday against RCB. The Englishman had smacked a monstrous 105-meter six against Shahbaz Ahmed in the 15th over, which went out of the building.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) were targetting to stage a strong finish against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday in Match 60 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. They reaced 130/3 at the end of 13 overs after Faf du Plessis asked them to bat. Jonny Bairstow did the initial damage, scoring 66 off 29 balls, laced with seven clean sixes and four fours.
In the 14th over of the innings, Mayank Agarwal, the PBKS skipper, was at the crease, alongside Liam Livingstone. The English all-rounder has already made a name for himself after hitting a 117-meter six earlier in IPL 2022, and he showed his brutal strength again versus RCB. He went down the ground against Shahbaz Ahmed, and swung his bat hard to clear the ropes. The ball lofted into the third floor towards mid-on region before it went out of the building. The replay showed it got the distance of 105 metres.
PBKS, at the end of 16 overs, raced to 142/3.
105M!
BLEND!
#Livingstone is perfect blend of cockiness and talent.#IPL #IPL2022 #PBKSvRCB— Kepler (@kepler_vega) May 13, 2022
BEST!
Best all-rounder of @PunjabKingsIPL is #livingstone 🔥👊— king (@Sidddddd26) May 13, 2022
HAHA!
Irfan said , ye pair pakadne ki koshish aur aashirvaad Mila 😭😭— Rahul (@Lost_guy01) May 13, 2022
(When Shahbaz got hit for a long six by Livingstone ) 😭
WHAT A SIX!
Warra Six Livingstone 🔥🥵 #PBKSvRCB— Savyasachi (@Savyasachi_1) May 13, 2022
TOP!
Livingstone hits 100+ metres six on demand.— !saad (@mohdsaad379) May 13, 2022
Amazing player, Destroying RCB.#IPL #RCBvPBKS #RCB
THE MOST!
Liam Livingstone has connected it really well for a 105M six. He has most sixes over 100M in IPL 2022.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 13, 2022
TWO GOATS!
Two Goats on Pitch ❤— NOOR MOHIYODIN (@MGillani18) May 13, 2022
Livingstone 1 Acha Saa Six dekhaa dy Din Ban jaye ga ❤😂
AFFORDABLE!
46 lakhs for 1 six of liam livingstone— Tarun (@saddapunjab10) May 13, 2022
I think it is very affordable 😍
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.