IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter erupts to Liam Livingstone’s humongous 105-meter six

In the 14th over of the innings, Mayank Agarwal, the PBKS skipper, was at the crease, alongside Liam Livingstone. The English all-rounder has already made a name for himself after hitting a 117-meter six earlier in IPL 2022, and he showed his brutal strength again versus RCB. He went down the ground against Shahbaz Ahmed, and swung his bat hard to clear the ropes. The ball lofted into the third floor towards mid-on region before it went out of the building. The replay showed it got the distance of 105 metres.