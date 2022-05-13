IPL 2022 | Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh bowling well is a big positive, says MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni was happy as he talked about how the IPL has seen the rise of young fast bowlers. "It's good to have them. We have gone through a period where we never had extraordinary bench strength with fast bowlers. Also what happens is fast bowlers, they take their time to mature. If you're lucky, you get somebody who in six months' time can feature in all the different formats, whether Test cricket, one-day or T20. I feel that's what IPL is doing".