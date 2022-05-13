IPL 2022 | Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh bowling well is a big positive, says MS Dhoni

Today at 9:52 AM
Chennai Super Kings lost their match against Mumbai Indians on Thursday and crashed out of the race to the playoffs this season. The CSK skipper talked about the positives that their side has had in this season which is the performances of fast bowlers like Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary.
Chennai Super Kings lost the game against Mumbai Indians on Thursday by 5 wickets. The defeat against Mumbai Indians meant that the four-time champions were out of the race to the playoffs and this would be only the second time that they won't be making it to the playoffs. MS Dhoni feels that CSK will come back stronger in the next season as they have a lot of positives with their fast bowlers doing well for them this season.
The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians chased down the target of 98 with 5 overs to spare.
"The fast bowlers, to have both of them (Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh) bowling really well is a big positive. Not to forget we'll have two more fast bowlers coming into the next season and we have a few more up our sleeves. We just want to give them ample time to prepare for what the IPL holds for them," MS Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.
"So we have a few positives that we'll take into the next season but what is important is that whatever gaps are there, to try to fill in those gaps so that leakages don't happen."
MS Dhoni was happy as he talked about how the IPL has seen the rise of young fast bowlers. "It's good to have them. We have gone through a period where we never had extraordinary bench strength with fast bowlers. Also what happens is fast bowlers, they take their time to mature. If you're lucky, you get somebody who in six months' time can feature in all the different formats, whether Test cricket, one-day or T20. I feel that's what IPL is doing".
