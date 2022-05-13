IPL 2022 | MS Dhoni is clearly showing he is keen, still enthusiastic about the game, remarks Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 3:04 PM
Chennai Super Kings may be out of the race to the playoffs but fans and former cricketers are not debating that particular issue. Rather everyone is concerned if MS Dhoni is playing his final IPL as a player to which Sunil Gavaskar has said that he feels MS Dhoni will be back next year.
Chennai Super Kings were eliminated from the race to the playoffs after their defeat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday by 5 wickets. The CSK batters were disappointed as they could only manage to score 98 runs against the bottom-placed Mumbai Indians. The score proved to be easy for Mumbai Indians as they won the game by 5 wickets and 31 balls to spare. After the loss, fans and former cricketers did discuss about CSK's strategies in the game but the more pressing concern was MS Dhoni.
The debate whether MS Dhoni will be seen in the next IPL season once again started picking up pace like every year. Fans and former cricketers weighed in and talked about what could happen. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar too had a say in the matter and he feels that MS Dhoni will be back for next year's IPL as a player. "Well, I mean, look at the way he has played. He is clearly showing he is keen, still enthusiastic about the game. In the field, what is sometimes most telling is that when you get to 8-9 and you are looking to sort of give up the game, but here he was running between the overs, he was running from one end to the other, and it shows he was keen to get the next overdone," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the game.
"He sensed an opportunity with those 2-3 early wickets but we have seen him do that regularly which means 'definitely not'. That's what Dhoni had said when Danny asked him (in 2020)," he added.
Fans will be hoping that what Sunil Gavaskar says does come true as MS Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketer in India.
