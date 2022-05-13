IPL 2022 | MS Dhoni is clearly showing he is keen, still enthusiastic about the game, remarks Sunil Gavaskar

The debate whether MS Dhoni will be seen in the next IPL season once again started picking up pace like every year. Fans and former cricketers weighed in and talked about what could happen. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar too had a say in the matter and he feels that MS Dhoni will be back for next year's IPL as a player. "Well, I mean, look at the way he has played. He is clearly showing he is keen, still enthusiastic about the game. In the field, what is sometimes most telling is that when you get to 8-9 and you are looking to sort of give up the game, but here he was running between the overs, he was running from one end to the other, and it shows he was keen to get the next overdone," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the game.