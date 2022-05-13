IPL 2022 | It's big loss for Delhi Capitals to not have Prithvi Shaw, says Shane Watson

Today at 9:49 AM
Delhi Capitals opening batter Prithvi Shaw has not been able to play the last few games for his franchise due to his poor health. Shane Watson, assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals provided an update regarding the young batters health and said that Shaw might not be available for the next matches.
Delhi Capitals' opening batter Prithvi Shaw has missed the action on the field as he is not well. Prithvi Shaw has not featured in the games after May 1 as has been down with fever and because of it been admitted to a hospital as of now. Rishabh Pant the captain of Delhi Capitals in the post-match presentation on Wednesday after the win against Rajasthan Royals had revealed that the young batter might be suffering from typhoid.
Shane Watson, the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals talked bout Prithvi Shaw. "I don't know his diagnosis exactly. But he has just had this underlying fever for the previous couple of weeks, which they've had to really get to the bottom of it to find out exactly what it was. It's not looking great for him to be available for the last couple of games, which is a big shame because he is an incredibly skillful young batter, taking the best bowlers in the world down a lot of the time," Shane Watson said while speaking to the Grade Cricketer.
The former Australian cricketer feels Prithvi Shaw's unavailability is a big loss for the franchise. "It's a big loss for us to not have him. The last couple of weeks he has been under the weather. Hopefully, he gets back to full health soon, but unfortunately, it's not going to be in time for the minimum of the last two games that we've got" Watson said.
