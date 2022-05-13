IPL 2022 | It's big loss for Delhi Capitals to not have Prithvi Shaw, says Shane Watson

Shane Watson, the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals talked bout Prithvi Shaw. "I don't know his diagnosis exactly. But he has just had this underlying fever for the previous couple of weeks, which they've had to really get to the bottom of it to find out exactly what it was. It's not looking great for him to be available for the last couple of games, which is a big shame because he is an incredibly skillful young batter, taking the best bowlers in the world down a lot of the time," Shane Watson said while speaking to the Grade Cricketer.